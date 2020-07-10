Dream11 Tips And Prediction

Real Madrid vs Alaves Dream11 Team Prediction La Liga 2020 – Football Tips For Today's Match RM vs ALA at Alfredo di Stefano stadium: In one of the exciting LaLiga 2019-20 clashes, in-form Real Madrid will take on minnow Alaves at the Alfredo di Stefano stadium. The LaLiga 2019-20 RM vs ALA will kick-start at 1.30 AM IST. Real Madrid are just one point ahead of the reigning champions Barcelona, will look to firm their chances of winning the league cup when they step onto the turf. Madrid have 77 points from 34 games. The Los Blancos, in their previous outing, kept a clean sheet with a 1-0 win over Athletic Club.

Meanwhile, Alaves, the visitors, are just three points clear of the relegation zone. They have 35 points next to their name. In the last week, Alaves were defeated by Valladolid 1-0. The La Liga 2019-20 Real Madrid vs Alaves match will kick off at 1:30 am. All matches are live streaming on La Liga's official Facebook page.

Kick-Off Time: The La Liga match between Real Madrid and Alaves will start at 1.30 PM IST.

Venue: Alfredo di Stefano stadium

My Dream11 Team

Goalkeeper: Thibaut Courtois

Defenders: Ferland Mendy, Raphael Varane, Magellan, Marcelo

Midfielders: Casemiro, Pina, Luka Modric (vc)

Forwards: Vinicius, Karim Benzema (C), Joselu

RM vs ALA Probable XIs

Real Madrid: Thibaut Courtois; Mendy, Militao, Varane, Marcelo; Modric, Casemiro, Kroos; Vinicius, Benzema, Asensio.

Alaves: Jimenez; Aguirregabiria, Laguardia, Magellan, Marin; Pons, Fejsa, Pina, Mendez; Joselu, Perez.

RM vs ALA SQUADS

Real Madrid (RM): Diego Altube, Alphonse Areola, Thibaut Courtois, Eder Militao, Javier Hernandez-Carrera, Ferland Mendy, Jose Nacho, Dani Carvajal, Sergio Ramos, Raphael Varane, Marcelo, Reinier, Federico Valverde, Brahim Diaz, Marco Asensio, Lucas Vazquez, Casemiro, Isco, Toni Kroos, Luka Modric, James Rodriguez, Eden Hazard, Vinicius Junior, Rodrygo Goes, Mariano Diaz, Luka Jovic, Gareth Bale, Karim Benzema.

Alaves (ALA): Roberto Jimenez Gago, Fernando Pacheco, Aritz Castro, Lisandro Magallan, Rafael Navarro, Victor Laguardia, Ruben Duarte, Martin Aguirregabiria, Ximo Navarro, Alberto Rodriguez, Adrian Marin, Rodrigo Ely, Javier Lopez, Jeando Fuchs, Borja Sainz, Luis Rioja, Ismael Gutierrez Montilla, Pere Pons, Victor Camarasa, Oliver Burke, Manu Garcia, Tomas Pina, Ljubomir Fejsa, Aleix Vidal, Paulino De la Fuente, Mahmoud Abdallahi, Edgar Mendez Ortega, Lucas Perez, Joselu.

