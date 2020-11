RM vs ALA Dream11 Tips and Predictions

Check Dream11 Team Real Madrid vs Alaves La Liga – Football Prediction Tips For Today’s Match RM vs ALA. In the mega encounter, Alaves will lock horns against defending champions Real Madrid in the La Liga. Alaves are placed on the 15th spot on the points table with two wins in 10 games. The inconsistent Alaves team have managed to draw and win their last two away games in La Liga. While Real Madrid are on the fourth spot with five wins in nine games. They are struggling in attack after Karim Benzema’s injury but against Alaves Zidane’s Real Madrid have a chance to jump on the points table. Real Madrid vs Alaves Dream11 Team – Check My Dream11 Team, Best players list of RM vs ALA, AlavesDream 11 Team Player List, Real Madrid Dream11 Team Player List, Dream11 Guru Tips, Online Football Tips Real Madrid vs Alaves, La Liga, Online Football Tips Real Madrid vs Alaves, La Liga. Also Read - Atletico Madrid vs Barcelona Live Streaming La Liga in India: When And Where to Watch Atletico vs Barca Live La Liga Match

Kick-off Time: The match starts at 01.30 PM IST – November 29 in India. Also Read - ATL vs BAR Dream11 Team Tips And Predictions, LaLiga: Football Prediction Tips For Today’s Atletico Madrid vs Barcelona on November 22 Sunday

RM vs ALA My Dream11 Team

Goal-Keeper: Thibaut Courtois (C) Also Read - 'I'm Tired of Being Everyone's Problem at Barcelona' - Lionel Messi Hits Back at Critics

Defender: Dani Carvajal, Nacho, Robin Koch, Victor Laguardia

Mid-Fielder: Martin Odegaard, Casemiro, Rodrigo Battaglia, Tomas Pina

Forward: Lucas Perez, Eden Hazard (VC)

Real Madrid vs Alaves Probable Line-up

Real Madrid Predicted XI (4-3-3): Thibaut Courtois (GK); Dani Carvajal, Nacho, Eder Militao, Ferland Mendy; Martin Odegaard, Casemiro, Isco; Marco Asensio, Mariano Diaz, Eden Hazard

Deportivo Alaves Predicted XI (4-4-2): Fernando Pacheco (GK); Ximo Navarro, Victor Laguardia, Florian Lejeune, Ruben Duarte; Edgar Mendez, Tomas Pina, Rodrigo Battaglia, Luis Rioja; Lucas Perez, Joselu

