RM vs ATL Dream11 Tips and Predictions

Check Dream11 Team Real Madrid vs Atletico Madrid La Liga – Football Prediction Tips For Today’s Match RM vs ATL. In the mega encounter in La Liga, Real Madrid will lock horns against Atletico Madrid on December 13 at the Estadio Alfredo Di Stefano. Real Madrid are currently placed 4th on the points table with 6 wins in 11 games. The Los Blancos are going through a rough patch with inconsistent performance in the past few games but their last win against Sevilla gave them the confidence. While Diego Simeone’s Atletico are in red-hot form this season with the unbeaten streak in LaLiga, they are the top of points table with 8 wins in 10 games. Jao Felix and Luis Suarez have been in excellent form for them and the solid defence is complimenting them with clean sheets. Real Madrid vs Atletico Madrid Dream11 Team – Check My Dream11 Team, Best players list of RM vs ATL, Wolves Dream 11 Team Player List, Liverpool Dream11 Team Player List, Dream11 Guru Tips, Online Football Tips Real Madrid vs Atletico Madrid, La Liga, Online Football Tips Real Madrid vs Atletico Madrid, La Liga. Also Read - Real Madrid vs Atletico Madrid Live Streaming La Liga in India: When And Where to Watch RMA vs ATM Live Football Match

Here is today’s Dream11 pick for RM vs ATL

Kick-off Time: The match starts at 01.30 AM IST – December 13 in India. Also Read - Dream11 Team RM vs ATL La Liga 2019-20 - Football Prediction Tips For Today's Match Real Madrid vs Atletico Madrid at Bernabéu Stadium 08:30 PM IST

RM vs ATL My Dream11 Team

Goal-Keeper: Jan Oblak Also Read - Real Madrid vs Atletico Madrid, La Liga 2018-19 Live Streaming, Preview, Timings IST, When And Where to Watch Online India Free

Defender: Sergio Ramos, Kieran Trippier, Stefan Savic

Mid-Fielder: Luka Modric, Casemiro, Marcos Llorente, Koke

Forward: Luis Suarez (C), Joao Felix, Karim Benzema (VC)

Real Madrid vs Atletico Madrid Probable Line-up

Real Madrid probable starting XI: Thibaut Courtois, Dani Carvajal, Raphael Varane, Sergio Ramos, Ferland Mendy, Luka Modric, Casemiro, Toni Kroos, Marco Asensio, Karim Benzema, Vinicius Junior

Atletico Madrid probable starting XI: Jan Oblak, Kieran Trippier, Stefan Savic, Felipe, Mario Hermoso, Renan Lodi, Marcos Llorente, Koke, Saul, Luis Suarez, Joao Felix

Check Dream11 Prediction / RM Dream11 Team / ATL Dream11 Team / Atletico Madrid Dream 11 Team / Real Madrid Dream 11 Team / Dream11 Guru Tips / Online Football Tips and more.