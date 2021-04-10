RM vs BAR Dream11 Tips and Predictions

Check Dream11 Team Real Madrid vs Barcelona La Liga – Football Prediction Tips For Today’s Match RM vs BAR. In the mega encounter on La Liga, Barcelona will lock horns against Real Madrid on April 11. After an inconsistent start to the season, Barcelona are finally back on the track as Ronald Koeman’s tactics are finally working in their favour. They are unbeaten in 2021 in the Spanish League and are currently at the second spot on the points table. On the other hand, Real Madrid have managed to perform decently well despite the injury crisis in their camp. They are currently at the third spot in La Liga and will miss the star duo of Sergio Ramos and Rafael Varane in the El Clasico. Real Madrid vs Barcelona Dream11 Team – Check My Dream11 Team, Best players list of RM vs BAR, Dream 11 Team Player List, Real Madrid Dream11 Team Player List, Dream11 Guru Tips, Online Football Tips Real Madrid vs Barcelona, La Liga, Online Football Tips Real Madrid vs Barcelona, La Liga. Also Read - Real Madrid vs Barcelona Live Streaming LaLiga in India: El Classico Preview, Squads, Prediction - Where to Watch RM vs BAR Live Stream Football Match Online on LaLiga Facebook App

Kick-off Time: The match starts at 12.30 AM IST – April 11 in India. Also Read - El Clasico: Real Madrid Have Suffered Against Lionel Messi, Admits Sergio Ramos

RM vs BAR My Dream11 Team

Goalkeeper – Thibaut Courtois Also Read - BAR vs HUE Dream11 Team Tips And Predictions, La Liga: Football Prediction Tips For Today’s Barcelona vs Huesca on March 16, Tuesday

Defenders – Oscar Mingueza, Jordi Alba, Ferland Mendy, Sergino Dest

Midfielders – Frenkie de Jong, Toni Kroos (VC), Casemiro

Strikers – Lionel Messi (C), Ousmane Dembele, Vinicius Junior

Real Madrid vs Barcelona Probable Line-up

Real Madrid: Thibaut Courtois (GK), Lucas Vazquez, Eder Militao, Nacho Fernandez, Ferland Mendy, Luka Modric, Federico Valverde, Casemiro, Toni Kroos, Karim Benzema, Vinicius Junior

Barcelona: Marc-Andre ter Stegen (GK), Oscar Mingueza, Frenkie de Jong, Clement Lenglet, Sergino Dest, Pedri, Sergio Busquets, Jordi Alba, Ousmane Dembele, Lionel Messi, Antoine Griezmann

