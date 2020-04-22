Dream11 Tips And Prediction

Dream11 Team Prediction Rakuten Monkeys vs Chinatrust Brothers Chinese Professional Baseball League 2020 – Fantasy Tips For Today's Match RM vs CTB at Xinzhuang Stadium: In one of the most-awaited matches of the Chinese Premier Baseball League (CPBL) 2020, table-toppers Rakuten Monkeys will take on Chinatrust Brothers in the match on Wednesday. Rakuten Monkeys has been in the scintillating form so far in the competition. They have managed to register a win in all of the five matches they have played so far. On the other hand – Chinatrust Brothers are third in the points table with only two wins and four losses against their name.

The 31st edition of China's Professional Baseball League is here to entertain sports-hungry fans amidst the Coronavirus outbreak. The league was originally scheduled to take place on March 14th but due to the havoc crisis, 11th April turned out to be the new date. The tournament will see 5 teams taking part namely Chinatrus Brothers, Uni-Lions, Fubon Guardians, and Wei-Chuan Dragons, and the reigning champions Rakuten Monkeys.

Rakuten Monkeys start as favourites against Chinatrust Brothers in the Chinese Professional Baseball League on Wednesday.

My Dream11 Team

Outfielders: C Wen-Chieh, C Chen-Wei, L Yin-Lun

Infielders: W Wei-Chen, P Chih-Fang, H Chin-Lung (C), L Li

Pitcher: J De Paula

Catcher: L Hung-Yu (VC)

RM vs CTB Probable Playing 9

RM: Chen Chun Hsiu, Cheng Chin, Lin Li, Lan Yin Lun, Chu Yu Hsien, Chen Chen Wei, Ryan Carpenter, and Lin Hong-Yu.

CTB: Chan Tzu Hsien, Liao Yi-Chung, Pan Chih Fang, Hsu Chi Hung, Chen Wen Chieh, Wang Wei Chen, Chou Szu Chi, Wu Tung Jung, and Lin Chih Sheng

RM vs CTB Squads

Rakuten Monkeys: Chen Chen-Wei, Lan Yin-Lun, Cheng Chin, Chan Chih-Yao, Yu Te-Lung, Chu Yu-Hsien, Lin Li, Chen Chun-Hsiu, Kuo Yen-Wen, Lin Cheng-Fei, Lin Chih-Ping, Kuo Yung-Wei, Wang Yi-Cheng, Weng Wei-Chun, Ryan Carpenter, Elih Villanueva, Chen Yu-Hsun, Huang Tzu-Peng, Chiang Kuo-Chien, Su Chun-Chang, Wang Yao-Lin, Lin Po-Yu, Lin Yi-Hsiang, Lin Hung-Yu, Liao Chien-Fu, and Liu Shih-Hao.

Chinatrust Brothers: Chan Tzu-Hsien, Chen Wen-Chieh, Chen Tzu-Hao, Chang Chih-Hao, Lin Shu-Yi, Chou Szu-Chi, Wang Wei-Chen, Lin Chih-Sheng, Wu Tung-Jung, Chiang Kun-Yu, Yueh Tung-Hua, Su Wei-Ta, Pan Chih-Fang, Hsu Chi-Hung, Esmil Rogers, Ariel Miranda, José De Paula, Liao Yi-Chung, Huang En-Sih, Lee Chen-Chang, Tsai Chi-Che, Wu Chun-Wei, Cheng Kai-Wen, Peng Shih-Ying, Hsieh Jung-Hao, Chou Lei, Huang Chun-Sheng, and Kao Yu-Chieh.

