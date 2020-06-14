Dream11 Tips And Prediction

Real Madrid vs Eibar Dream11 Team Prediction La Liga 2020 – Football Tips For Today’s Match RM vs EIB at Alfredo di Stefano stadium: In one of the highly-anticipated LaLiga clash on super Sunday (June 14), Real Madrid will take on Eibar at the Alfredo di Stefano Stadium, Madrid. The La Liga match RM vs EIB will kick-off at 11 PM IST. This will be Real Madrid’s first match in La Liga post-Corona Virus pandemic break. They’re in a close title race with FC Barcelona and from here each and every game is important for them and the good news is that all of their good players are now fit and raring to go. Real Madrid are currently occupying the second place with 56 points from 27 matches in the table. On the other hand, Eibar will also look for a good start in this away game. Eibar are currently sitting at 16th place with 27 points from 27 matches in the table. There will be no official broadcast of La Liga in India. Facebook is the media rights holder for La Liga in the Indian Sub-Continent and so all the matches can be watched live on La Liga’s official Facebook page. Also Read - SCH vs LEV Dream11 Team Prediction Bundesliga 2020: Captain, Vice-captain And Football Tips For FC Schlake vs Bayer Leverkusen Today's Bundesliga Match at Veltins-Arena 9.30PM IST

Kick-Off Time: The La Liga match between Real Madrid and Eibar will start at 11 PM IST. Also Read - DRG vs GAN Dream11 Team Prediction Turkmenistan Basketball League 2020: Captain, And Fantasy Basketball Tips For Today's Dragon Oil vs Gara Altyn Basketball Match at Galkan, Gurlushykchi 7.30PM IST

Venue: Alfredo di Stefano stadium Also Read - MAZ vs AUG Dream11 Team Prediction FC Mainz vs FC Augsburg Bundesliga 2020: Captain, Vice-captain And Football Tips For SCH vs AUG Today's Match at Opel Arena, Mainz 7PM IST

My Dream11 Team

Goalkeeper: M Dmitrovic

Defenders: R Varane, S Ramos (VC), D Carvajal, Marcelo

Midfielders: F Orellana, T Kroos, Isco, S Cristoforo

Forwards: K Benzema (C), S Enrich

RM vs EIB Probable XIs

Real Madrid: Courtois; Marcelo, Ramos, Varane, Carvajal; Valverde, Casemiro, Kroos; Isco; Benzema, Hazard.

Eibar: Dmitrovic; Arbilla, Oliveira, Bigas, Cote; Leon, Diop, Cristoforo, Orellana; Enrich, Charles.

RM vs EIB SQUADS

Real Madrid: Alphonse Areola, Thibaut Courtois, Diego Altube, Dani Carvajal, Éder Militão, Sergio Ramos, Raphaël Varane, Nacho, Marcelo, Ferland Mendy, Adrián de la Fuente, Eden Hazard, Toni Kroos, Luka Modric, Gareth Bale, Casemiro, Federico Valverde, James Rodríguez, Lucas Vázquez, Marco Asensio, Brahim Díaz, Isco, Karim Benzema, Luka Jovic, Mariano, Vinícius Júnior, Rodrygo.

Eibar: Marko Dmitrovic, Yoel, Aragón, Esteban Burgos, Pedro Bigas, Iván Ramis, Rafa, José Ángel, Rober, Anaitz Arbilla, Álvaro Tejero, Sergio Cubero, Gonzalo Escalante, Sergio Álvarez, Pape Diop, Edu Expósito, Paulo Oliveira, Sebastián Cristóforo, Charles, Pedro León, Takashi Inui, Miguel Atienza, Quique González, Sergi Enrich, Fabián Orellana, Pablo de Blasis, Kike, Ekhi Bravo.

Check Dream11 Prediction/ RM Dream11 Team/ EIB Dream11 Team/ Real Madrid Dream11 Team/ Eibar Dream11 Team/ Dream11 Guru Tips And Prediction/ Online Football Tips and more.