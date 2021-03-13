Dream11 Tips And Prediction LaLiga Santander

Real Madrid will look to return to winning ways after successive draws in La Liga when they host Elche in their next league fixture. Zinedine Zidane's Real were held to 1-1 draws by Real Sociedad and Atletico Madrid in their last two league games while Elche beat fourth-placed Sevilla to move two points clear of the relegation zone. The win over Sevilla was Elche's only second league win in 17 matches. It has taken them two points clear of the relegation zone with a game in hand. Fran Escriba's side, however, have lost six of their last seven away games in La Liga.

Kick-Off Time: The La Liga match between Real Madrid and Elche will start at 8:45 PM IST – March 13 in India.

Venue: Alfredo Di Stefano Stadium.

RM vs ELC My Dream11 Team

Goalkeeper: Thibaut Courtois (RM)

Defenders: Ferland Mendy (RM), Gonzalo Verdu (ELC) and Lucas Vazquez (RM)

Midfielders: Fidel Chaves (ELC), Toni Kroos (RM), Casemiro (RM) and Raul Guti (ELC)

Forwards: Karim Benzema (RM), Lucas Boye (ELC) and Guido Carrillo (ELC)

RM vs ELC Probable XIs

Real Madrid: Thibaut Courtois, Nacho, Raphaël Varane, Ferland Mendy, Lucas Vázquez, Casemiro, Toni Kroos, Luka Modric, Karim Benzema, Vinícius Júnior, Rodrygo.

Elche: Edgar Badía, Gonzalo Verdú, Josema, Antonio Barragán, Omenuke Mfulu, José Raúl Gutiérrez, Johan Mojica, Cifuentes, Lucas Boyé, Emiliano Rigoni, Pere Milla.

Real Madrid (RM) – Key Players

Thibaut Courtois

Nacho

Raphaël Varane

Ferland Mendy

Lucas Vázquez

Elche (ELC) – Key Players

Edgar Badía

Gonzalo Verdú

Josema

Antonio Barragán

Omenuke Mfulu

RM vs ELC SQUADS

Elche (ELC): Paulo Gazzaniga, Edgar Badía, Luis Castillo, Lluis Andreu, Diego González, Gonzalo Verdú, Daniel Calvo, Helibelton Palacios, Antonio Barragán, Cifuentes , Josema , Johan Mojica, Gerard Barri, José Salinas, Iván Marcone, Omenuke Mfulu, Víctor Rodríguez, José Antonio Morente, José Raúl Gutiérrez, Luismi , Fidel , Josan , Emiliano Rigoni, John Donald, Cesar Moreno, Nino , Lucas Boyé, Pere Milla, Guido Carrillo, Ignacio Ramon, Jonatan Carmona Álamo, Diego Bri.

Real Madrid (RM): Thibaut Courtois, Andriy Lunin, Diego Altube, Luis Federico López Andúgar, Lucas Cañizares, Dani Carvaja, Éder Militão, Sergio Ramos, Raphaël Varane, Nacho, Marcelo, Álvaro Odriozola, Ferland Mendy, Victor Chust, Oscar Aranda Subiela, Eden Hazard, Toni Kroos, Luka Modric, Marco Asensio, Casemiro, Federico Valverde, Lucas Vázquez, Martin Ødegaard, Isco, Marvin, Arribas, Hugo Perales, Karim Benzema, Luka Jovic, Vinícius Júnior, Mariano, Rodrygo, Sergio Santos.

