Dream11 Team Prediction Rakuten Monkeys vs Fubon Guardians Chinese Professional Baseball League 2020 – Fantasy Tips For Today's Match RM vs FBG at Taiwan Stadium: Rakuten Monkeys are back to the winning ways after a loss. Monkeys earned their 16th win of the season and further extended the point gap to solidify their position at the number one spot in the Chinese Premier Baseball League standings. Losing just five matches with a win percentile of 0.762, Monkeys are in a tremendous form in contrast to Fubon Guardians who have now faced defeat in two back-to-back matches, winning just nine matches in the 22 matches that they have played in the league.

The 31st edition of China’s Professional Baseball League is here to entertain sports-hungry fans amidst the Coronavirus outbreak. The league was originally scheduled to take place on March 14th but due to the havoc crisis, 11th April turned out to be the new date. The tournament will see 5 teams taking part namely Chinatrus Brothers, Uni-Lions, Fubon Guardians, and Wei-Chuan Dragons, and the reigning champions Rakuten Monkeys. Also Read - Dream11 Team Prediction Taiyuan Textile vs Cathay Life Women's Super Basketball League 2020: Captain, And Fantasy Basketball Tips For Today's TY vs CA Match at Banqiao Stadium, Taiwan 2.30 PM IST

My Dream11 Team

Outfielder- L Yin-Lun, K Kuo-Lin

Infielder- L Li (C), C Yu-Hsien, C Chih-Hsien (VC), F Kuo-Chen, K Yung-Wei

Pitcher- Justin Nicolino

Catcher- L Hung-Yu

RM vs FBG Probable Playing 9

Rakuten Monkeys: Chen Chun Hsiu, Cheng Chin, Lin Li, Lan Yin Lun, Chu Yu Hsien, Chen Chen Wei, Ryan Carpenter, Lin Hong-Yu.

Fubon Guardians: Chen-Shih Peng, L Yi Chuan, W Chang Tang, F Kuo–Chen, Y Sen-Hsu, H Chin Lung, C Cheng Wei, D Pei Feng, C Chih Hsein.

RM vs FBG Likely Squads

Rakuten Monkeys: C Chen-Wei, L Yin-Lun, C Chin, C Chih-Yao, Y Te-Lung, L Li, C Yu-Hsien, C Chun-Hsiu, K Yen-Wen, L Cheng-Fei, L Chih-Ping, K Yung-Wei, W Yi-Cheng, W Wei-Chun, R Carpenter, L Bonila, J Nicolino, E Villanueva, C Yu-Hsun, H Tzu-Peng, C kuo-Chien, W Yao-Lin, L Po-Yu, S Chun-Chang, L Yi-Hsiang, L Hung-Yu, L Chien-Yu, L Chien-Fu, L Shih-Hao.

Fubon Guardians: Kao Kuo-Lin, Chen Pin-Chieh, Lin Che-Hsuan, Hu Chin-Lung, Chang Cheng-Wei, Yu Sen-Hsu, Chen Kai-Lun, Fan Kuo-Chen, Lee Tsung-Hsien, Wang Cheng-Tang, Chiang Chih-Hsien, Lin Yi-Chuan, Lo Kuo-Hua, Lin Chen-Hua, Lin Yi-Hao, Fan Yu-Yu, Tsai Ming-Jin, Wang Wei-Yung, Chiang Kuo-Hao, Bryan Woodall, Henry Sosa, Chen Shih-Peng, Fang Ke-Wei, Lin Yu-Ying, and Dai Pei-Feng.

