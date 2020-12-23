RM v GRD Dream11 Tips and Predictions

Check Dream11 Team Real Madrid vs Granada La Liga – Football Prediction Tips For Today's Match RM v GRD. In the mega encounter in La Liga, Real Madrid will lock horns against Granda on December 24. Real Madrid are currently 2nd on the points table with 9 wins in 14 games. The defending champions have returned to their top form after struggling in few games. On the other side, Granada are going through a rough patch and have failed to grab crucial points in the league. Granada have won just six games out of 13 this season and are currently 7th on the points table. The Los Blancos have already announced their squad for Granada clash as Eden Hazard will make comeback in the games after recovering from injury, while Luka Modric is out of the game with the muscle injury. Real Madrid vs Granada Dream11 Team – Check My Dream11 Team, Best players list of RM v GRD, Arsenal Dream 11 Team Player List, Everton Dream11 Team Player List, Dream11 Guru Tips, Online Football Tips Real Madrid vs Granada, La Liga, Online Football Tips Real Madrid vs Granada, La Liga.

Here is today’s Dream11 pick for RM v GRD

Kick-off Time: The match starts at 12.15 AM IST – December 24 in India. Also Read - Cristiano Ronaldo's Records, Achievements And Awards in 2020

RM v GRD My Dream11 Team

Goalkeeper – Thibaut Courtois

Defenders – Sergio Ramos, Dani Carvajal, Domingos Duarte, Carlos Neva

Midfielders – Federico Valverde (VC), Eden Hazard, Yangel Herrera

Forwards – Karim Benzema (C), Roberto Soldado, Luis Suarez

Real Madrid vs Granada Probable Line-up

Real Madrid probable lineup : Thibaut Courtois; Sergio Ramos, Raphael Varane, Ferland Mendy, Dani Carvajal; Casemiro, Toni Kroos, Federico Valverde; Eden Hazard, Karim Benzema, Rodrygo

Granada probable lineup: Rui Silva; German Sanchez, Domingos Duarte, Carlos Neva, Dimitri Foulquier; Maxime Gonalons, Luis Milla, Yangel Herrera; Darwin Machis, Roberto Soldado, Luis Suarez

