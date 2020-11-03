RM vs INT Dream11 Tips And Prediction

Real Madrid vs Inter Milan Dream11 Team Tips and Prediction Champions League 2020-21 – Football Tips For Today's Match RM vs INT at Alfredo Di Stefano Stadium: Real Madrid continue hunt for their first CL win of the season as they welcome Inter Milan at Alfredo Di Stefano Stadium tonight. Real lost to Shakhtar Donetsk before coming from behind for a 2-2 draw vs Gladbach. On the other hand, Inter have drawn their two matches so far – a 2-2 draw with Gladbach and a goalless outing against Shakhtar.

Real Madrid vs Inter Milan Dream11 Team Tips and Prediction – Check My Dream11 Team, Best players list of today's match, Real Madrid vs Inter Milan Dream11 Team Player List, RM Dream11 Team Player List, INT Dream11 Team Player List, Dream11 Guru Tips Champions League, Online Football Tips Real Madrid vs Inter Milan Champions League 2020-21, Online Football Tips – UEFA Champions League 2020-21, Online Football Tips And Prediction – RM vs INT Champions League 2020-21.

The online live streaming and TV broadcast of UEFA Champions League will be available for Indian audience on Sony Liv App and Sony Sports network.

Kick-Off Time: The UEFA Champions League match between Real Madrid and Inter Milan will start at 1:30 AM IST – November 4 in India.

Venue: Alfredo Di Stefano Stadium

RM vs INT My Dream11 Team

Karim Benzema (captain), Toni Kroos (vice-captain), Samir Handanovic, Ferland Mendy, Raphael Varane, Danilo D’Ambrosio, Stefan de Vrij, Federico Valverde, Casemiro, Arturo Vidal, Lautaro Martinez

RM vs INT Probable Starting XIs

Real Madrid: Thibaut Courtois, Lucas Vazquez, Raphael Varane, Sergio Ramos, Ferland Mendy, Federico Valverde, Toni Kroos, Casemiro, Marco Asensio, Karim Benzema, Eden Hazard

Inter Milan: Samir Handanovic, Danilo D’Ambrosio, Stefan de Vrij, Alessandro Bastoni, Achraf Hakimi, Marcelo Brozovic, Arturo Vidal, Ashley Young, Nicolo Barella, Lautaro Martinez, Ivan Perisic

RM vs INT SQUADS

Real Madrid: Raphael Varane, Marcelo, Reinier, Federico Valverde, Brahim Diaz, Marco Asensio, Lucas Vazquez, Casemiro, Isco, Toni Kroos, Luka Modric, James Rodriguez, Eden Hazard, Vinicius Junior, Rodrygo Goes, Mariano Diaz, Luka Jovic, Karim Benzema, Diego Altube, Alphonse Areola, Thibaut Courtois, Eder Militao, Javier Hernandez-Carrera, Ferland Mendy, Jose Nacho, Dani Carvajal, Sergio Ramos

Inter Milan: Achraf Hakimi, Marcelo Brozovic, Nicolo Barella, Stefano Sensi, Matias Vecino, Lautaro Martinez, Alexis Sanchez, Andrea Pinamonti, Sebestiano Esposito, Samuele Longo, Roberto Gagliardini, Joao Mario, Arturo Vidal, Antonio Candreva, Kwadwo Asamoah, Ashley Young, Christian Eriksen, Radja Nainggolan, Ivan Perisic, Axel Bakayoko, Romelu Lukaku, Ionut Radu, Samir Handanovic, Daniele Padelli, Filip Stankovic, Stefan De Vrij, Milan Skriniar, Alessandro Bastoni, Andrea Ranocchia, Lorenzo Pirola, Dalbert Henrique, Aleksandar Kolarov, Danilo D’Ambrosio, Georgios Vagiannidis

