RM vs MIL Dream11 Tips and Predictions

Check Dream11 Team Real Madrid vs AC Milan Club Friendlies – Football Prediction Tips For Today’s Match RM vs MIL. In the mega encounter on Club Friendlies, Real Madrid will lock horns against AC Milan on August 8. The European football is back as AC Milan and Real Madrid will face each other in the high-octane club friendly clash on Sunday. Real Madrid will look to get back to their best ahead of the upcoming season under new manager Carlo Ancelotti. The Los Blancos will be without two of their veterans this season – Sergio Ramos and Raphael Varane who joined PSG and Manchester United respectively. While AC Milan will also look to display their best football ahead of the new Serie A campaign. AC Milan and Real Madrid Dream11 Team – Check My Dream11 Team, Best players list of RM vs MIL, Dream 11 Team Player List, AC Milan Dream11 Team Player List, Dream11 Guru Tips, Online Football Tips AC Milan and Real Madrid, Club Friendlies, Online Football Tips AC Milan and Real Madrid, Club Friendlies.Also Read - Real Madrid Beat AC Milan 3-1 to Lift Santiago Bernabeu Trophy -- Watch Highlights

Here is today’s Dream11 pick for RM vs MIL

Kick-off Time: The match starts at 10:00 PM IST – August 8, Sunday in India.

RM vs MIL My Dream11 Team

Goalkeeper: Andriy Lunin

Defenders: Nacho Fernandez, David Alaba,Theo Hernandez, Alessio Romagnoli

Midfielders: Federico Valverde, Martin Odegaard (C), Samu Castillejo

Strikers: Eden Hazard, Ante Rebic, Olivier Giroud (VC)

AC Milan and Real Madrid Probable Line-up

Real Madrid: Andriy Lunin, Alvaro Odriozola, Nacho Fernandez, David Alaba, Macelo, Martin Odegaard, Isco, Federico Valverde, Lucas Vasquez, Mariano Diaz, Eden Hazard

AC Milan: Mike Maignan, Theo Hernandez, Alessio Romagnoli, Fikayo Tomori, Davide Calabria, Tommaso Pobega, Sandro Tonali, Rade Krunic, Ante Rebic, Samu Castillejo, Olivier Giroud

Check Dream11 Prediction / RM Dream11 Team / MIL Dream11 Team/ Real Madrid Dream 11 Team / AC Milan Dream 11 Team / Dream11 Guru Tips / Online Football Tips and more.