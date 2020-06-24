Dream11 Tips And Prediction

Real Madrid vs Mallorca Dream11 Team Prediction La Liga 2020 – Football Tips For Today's Match RM vs MLC at Alfredo di Stefano Stadium: It's going to be one heck of a LaLiga contest as we're heading towards a very tight finish. In the upcoming fixture of LaLiga, Real Madrid will take on Mallorca at the Estadio Alfredo Di Stefano on late Wednesday evening (June 25 in India). The LaLiga contest RM vs MLC will kick-off at 1.30 AM IST. Barcelona was back to lead the league standings after a close 1-0 win against Athletic Bilbao and the focus is now on Real Madrid. Real Madrid have a head-to-head advantage over Barcelona which gives them an upper hand in the title run-in. They are currently second on the LaLiga table with 65 points to their name and a game in hand. Real Madrid won 2-1 in their last LaLiga clash against Real Sociedad. On the other hand, Mallorca, they are on the 18th spot of the LaLiga table with 26 points to their name. There will be no official broadcast of La Liga in India. Facebook is the media rights holder for La Liga in the Indian Sub-Continent and so all the matches can be watched live on La Liga's official Facebook page.

Kick-Off Time: The La Liga match between Real Madrid and Mallorca will start at 1.30 PM IST.

Venue: Alfredo di Stefano stadium

My Dream11 Team

Goalkeeper: Thibaut Courtois

Defenders: Ferland Mendy, Dani Carvajal, Raphael Varane, Antonio Raillo

Midfielders: Toni Kroos, Eden Hazard (VC), Takefusa Kubo, Luka Modric

Forwards: Ante Budimir, Karim Benzema (C)

RM vs MLC Probable XIs

Real Madrid: Thibaut Courtois; Dani Carvajal, Eder Militão, Raphael Varane, Ferland Mendy; Toni Kroos, Luka Modric, Federico Valverde; Eden Hazard, Karim Benzema, Rodrygo

RCD Mallorca: Manolo Reina; Aleksander Sedlar, Fran Gamez, Martin Valjent, Antonio Raillo; Alejandro Pozo, Lago Junior, Cucho Hernandez, Iddrisu Baba; Takefusa Kubo, Ante Budimir

RM vs MLC SQUADS

Real Madrid: Thibaut Courtois, Alphonse Areola, Diego Altube; Dani Carvajal, Eder Militão, Sergio Ramos, Raphael Varane, Marcelo, Ferland Mendy, Javi Hernández; Toni Kroos, Luka Modric, Federico Valverde, James Rodriguez, Isco; Eden Hazard, Karim Benzema, Gareth Bale, Marco Asensio, Brahim Diaz, Mariano Diaz, Vinicius Jr., Rodrygo.

RCD Mallorca: Manolo Reina , Miquel Parera, Jesus Ruiz; Alejandro Pozo, Martin Valjent, Aleksandar Sedlar, Fran Gamez, Joan Sastre, Xisco Campos; Iddrisu Mohammed, Josep Sene, Salva Sevilla, Dani Rodriguez, Takefusa Kubo, Luka Romero, Cucho Hernandez, Aleix Febas, ; Ante Budimir, Abdon Prats, Junior Lago, Yannis Salibur, Aleksandar Trajkovski, Pablo Chavarria.

