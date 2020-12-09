RM vs MOB Dream11 Team Prediction UEFA Champions League 2020-21: Captain, Vice-captain, Fantasy Tips And Predicted XIs For Today’s Real Madrid vs Borussia Monchengladbach Group B Match at 1.30 AM IST December 10 Thursday:

In what promises to be a thrilling encounter, Real Madrid will welcome Borussia Monchengladbach for a Group B match on Thursday. Madrid – who have played five matches and won two – have not been at their best this season and they would like to change. On the other hand, their opponents are the table-toppers this season with two wins and two draws.

Here’s a look at our RM vs MOB Dream11 prediction, RM vs MOB Dream11 team and the probable RM vs MOB playing 11.

Kick-Off Time: The UEFA Champions League match between Real Madrid vs Borussia Monchengladbach will start at 1.30 AM IST – December 10 in India.

Venue: Johan Cruijff Arena.

Recent Form

Real Madrid: W L D L W

Borussia Monchengladbach: D W D L W

Probable 11

Real Madrid: Thibaut Courtois, Nacho, Raphaël Varane, Ferland Mendy, Lucas Vázquez, Casemiro, Toni Kroos, Luka Modric, Karim Benzema, Vinícius Júnior, Rodrygo

Borussia Monchengladbach: Yann Sommer, Christoph Kramer, Matthias Ginter, Oscar Wendt, Stefan Lainer, Lars Stindl, Florian Neuhaus, Denis Zakaria, Breel Embolo, Alassane Pléa, Hannes Wolf

Team Squad

Real Madrid (RM): Keylor Navas, Thibaut Courtois, Dani Carvajal, Éder Militão, Sergio Ramos, Raphaël Varane, Nacho, Marcelo, Álvaro Odriozola, Ferland Mendy, Eden Hazard, Toni Kroos, Luka Modric, Gareth Bale, Casemiro, Federico Valverde, James Rodríguez, Lucas Vázquez, Marco Asensio, Brahim Díaz, Isco, Karim Benzema, Luka Jovic, Mariano, Rodrygo, Vinícius Júnior

Borussia Monchengladbach (MOB): Yann Sommer , Nico Elvedi , Matthias Ginter , Oscar Wendt, Stefan Lainer , Lars Stindl , Marcus Thuram , Florian Neuhaus , Denis Zakaria , Christoph Kramer, Breel Embolo , Hannes Wolf , Patrick Herrmann , Valentino Lazaro , Ibrahima Traoré , Tobias Sippel , Tony Jantschke , Michael Lang , László Bénes , Rocco Reitz, Alassane Plea

Check Dream11 Prediction/ RM Dream11 Team/ MOB Dream11 Team/ Real Madrid Dream11 Team/ Borussia Monchengladbach Dream11 Team/ Dream11 Guru Tips And Prediction Champions League/ Online Football Tips and more.