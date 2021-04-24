RM vs RB Dream11 Tips and Predictions

Check Dream11 Team Real Madrid and Real Betis La Liga – Football Prediction Tips For Today's Match RM vs RB. In the mega encounter on La Liga, Real Betis will lock horns against Real Madrid on April 25. After an inconsistent start to the season, Real Madrid have gained momentum in the La Liga title race this season and are currently at the second spot on the table. They have 70 points on the table and are two points behind Atletico Madrid. On the other side, Betis have also played excellent football this season and are at the sixth spot. Real Madrid and Real Betis Dream11 Team – Check My Dream11 Team, Best players list of RM vs RB, Dream 11 Team Player List, Real Madrid Dream11 Team Player List, Dream11 Guru Tips, Online Football Tips Real Madrid and Real Betis, La Liga, Online Football Tips Real Madrid and Real Betis, La Liga.

Kick-off Time: The match starts at 12:30 AM IST – April 25 in India.

RM vs RB My Dream11 Team

Goalkeeper: Thibaut Courtois

Defenders: Raphael Varane, Aissa Mandi, Ferland Mendy, Victor Ruiz

Midfielders: Luka Modric, Toni Kroos, Guido Rodriguez, Sergio Canales (VC)

Strikers: Karim Benzema (C), Aitor Ruibal

Real Madrid and Real Betis Probable Line-up

Real Madrid: Thibaut Courtois (GK), Nacho, Raphael Varane, Ferland Mendy, Lucas Vazquez, Casemiro, Toni Kroos, Luka Modric, Karim Benzema, Vinícius Junior, Rodrygo

Real Betis: Joel Robles (GK), Victor Ruiz, Aissa Mandi, Juan Miranda, Emerson, Nabil Fekir, Sergio Canales, Guido Rodriguez, Lorenzo Moron, Aitor Ruibal, Diego Lainez

