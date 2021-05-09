RM vs SEV Dream11 Tips And Prediction LaLiga Santander

Real Madrid vs Sevilla Dream11 Team Prediction LaLiga Santander- Fantasy Football Tips, Predicted XIs, Dream11 Guru Tips For Today's Match RM vs SEV at Estadio Alfredo Di Stefano: In another exciting LaLiga matchup on super Sunday, Real Madrid will host Sevilla at the Estadio Alfredo Di Stefano – May 10 in India. The LaLiga RM vs SEV football match will kick-start at 12:30 AM IST. The hosts Real Madrid are coming into the match after losing to Premier League side Chelsea in the semifinal of UEFA Champions League. Thomas Tuchel's side defeated La Liga giants 2-0 in the second leg match on Thursday. Chelsea will next take on Pep Guardiola's Manchester City in the summit clash. Real will be aiming to go top of the table with a win over Sevilla, they are currently placed at the second spot in La Liga table with 74 points. On the other hand, Sevilla are currently placed at the fourth spot with 70 points from 34 games. In their previous game, Sevilla suffered a defeat 0-1 at the hands of Marcelino's Athletic Bilbao on Tuesday. Both Real and Sevilla have faced each other 36 times, with the Spanish champions winning 34 games.

RM vs SEV Dream11 Recent Form

Kick-Off Time: The La Liga match between Sevilla and Real Madrid will start at 12:30 AM IST – May 10 in India.

Venue: Estadio Alfredo Di Stefano.

RM vs SEV My Dream11 Team

Goalkeeper: Thibaut Courtois

Defenders: Fernando, Sergio Ramos, Jules Kounde, Alvaro Odriozola

Midfielders: Lucas Ocampos, Joan Jordan, Toni Kroos, Marco Asensio

Forwards: Youssef En-Nesyri (VC), Karim Benzema (C)

RM vs SEV Probable XIs

Real Madrid: Thibaut Courtois; Alvaro Odriozola, Nacho, Eder Militao, Marcelo; Casemiro, Luka Modric, Toni Kroos; Eden Hazard, Karim Benzema, Marco Asensio.

Sevilla: Yassine Bounou; Marcos Acuna, Diego Carlos, Jules Kounde, Jesus Navas; Fernando, Ivan Rakitic; Alejandro Gomes, Suso, Lucas Ocampos; Youssuf En-Nesyri.

RM vs SEV SQUADS

Real Madrid (RM): Thibaut Courtois, Andriy Lunin, Diego Altube; Eder Militao, Nacho, Marcelo, Alvaro Odriozola, Miguel Gutierrez; Casemiro, Toni Kroos, Luka Modric, Federico Valverde, Isco, Antonio Blanco; Eden Hazard, Karim Benzema, Marco Asensio, Vinicius Junior, Rodrygo, Mariano Diaz.

Sevilla (SEV): Tomas Vaclik, Yassine Bounou, Javi Diaz; Sergi Gomez, Karim Rekik, Jules Kounde, Jesus Navas, Aleix Vidal, Sergio Escudero, Marcos Acuna, Diego Carlos; Nemanja Gudelj, Joan Jordan, Ivan Rakitic, Fernando, Oscar Rodriguez, Oliver Torres, Franco Vazquez, Alejandro Gomez; Lucas Ocampos, Suso, Youssuf En-Nesyri, Luuk de Jong.

Check Dream11 Prediction/ SEV Dream11 Team/ RM Dream11 Team/ Sevilla Dream11 Team/ Real Madrid Dream11 Team/ Dream11 Guru Tips And Prediction LaLiga Santander/ Online Football Tips and more.