Real Madrid vs Shakhtar Donetsk Dream11 Team Tips and Prediction Champions League 2020-21 Match – Fantasy Football Tips, Probable XIs, Dream11 Guru Tips For Today's Match RM vs SHA at Alfredo Di Stefano Stadium: In an exciting UEFA Champions League 2020-21 encounter on Wednesday evening, Real Madrid will take on Shakhtar Donetsk at the Alfredo Di Stefano Stadium – October 21 in India. The UEFA Champions League RM vs SHA match will kick-off at 10.25 PM IST. After winning Champions League in three successive seasons between 2016 and 2018, Real Madrid had made an exit from the prestigious competition in the Round of 16 stage in back-to-back seasons. The team will look to get to a good start as they will aim for the ultimate championship. But Real Madrid have a few injury concerns to deal with. Ramos sustained a knock against Cadiz and it has been confirmed he will not take part in the fixture while Martin Odegaard, Alvaro Odriozola and Eden Hazard are all long-term absentees. Shakhtar Donetsk, on the other hand, are preparing hard and will be looking to pull off a shock victory. The online live streaming and TV broadcast of the UEFA Champions League will be available for the Indian audience on Sony Liv App and Sony Sports network respectively.

Kick-Off Time: The UEFA Champions League 2020-21 match between Real Madrid vs Shakhtar Donetsk will start at 10.25 PM IST – October 21 in India.

Venue: Alfredo Di Stefano Stadium.

RM vs SHA My Dream11 Team

Goalkeeper – Thibaut Courtois

Defenders – Dodo, Valeriy Bondar, Raphael Varane, Eder Militao

Midfielders – Toni Kroos, Federico Valverde (C), Tete, Viktor Kovalenko (VC)

Forwards – Dentinho, Rodrygo

RM vs SHA Predicted Playing XIs

Real Madrid – Thibaut Courtois, Nacho Fernandez, Raphael Varane, Eder Militao, Ferland Mendy, Casemiro, Toni Kroos, Federico Valverde, Marco Asensio, Luca Jovic, Rodrygo.

Shakhtar Donetsk – Anatoliy Trubin, Dodo, Valeriy Bondar, Davit Khocholava, Viktor Korniyenko, Maycon, Marcos Antonio, Viktor Kovalenko, Marlos, Dentinho, Tete.

RM vs SHA SQUADS

Real Madrid (RM): Diego Altube, Alphonse Areola, Thibaut Courtois, Eder Militao, Javier Hernandez-Carrera, Ferland Mendy, Jose Nacho, Dani Carvajal, Sergio Ramos, Raphael Varane, Marcelo, Reinier, Federico Valverde, Brahim Diaz, Marco Asensio, Lucas Vazquez, Casemiro, Isco, Toni Kroos, Luka Modric, James Rodriguez, Eden Hazard, Vinicius Junior, Rodrygo Goes, Mariano Diaz, Luka Jovic, Gareth Bale, Karim Benzema.

Shakhtar Donetsk (SHA): Anatoliy Trubin, Oleksiy Shevchenko, Andriy Pyatov, Vitor Eduardo da Silva Matos, Valerii Bondar, Sergiy Bolbat, Domilson Dodo, Davit Khocholova, Sergey Krivtsov, Mykola Matviyenko, Mykhailo Mudryk, Oleksandr Pikhalyonok, Artem Bondarenko, Manor Solomon, Mateus Tete Cardoso Lemos Martins, Marcos Antonio, Maycon Barberan, Alan Patrick, Viktor Kovalenko, Yevhen Konoplyanka, Marquinhos Cipriano, Dentinho, Taras Stepanenko, Marlos, Taison, Danylo Sikan, Vladislav Vakula, Junior Moraes, Wellington Nem, Fernando.

