RM vs UL Dream11 Tips And Prediction

Dream11 Team Prediction Rakuten Monkeys vs Unity 7-Eleven Lions Chinese Professional Baseball League 2020 – Fantasy Tips For Today's Match CTB vs UL: The 31st season of CPBL was delayed due to the coronavirus pandemic. It was originally slated to get underway from March 14 but finally got underway from 11 April. CPBL comprises five teams including CTBC Brothers, Fubon Guardians, Rakuten Monkeys, Uni-President 7-Eleven Lions and Wei Chuan Dragons.

The CPBL has consisted of Major and, since 2006, Minor leagues, with the Minor league team rosters consist of developmental and recovering players. CPBLTV is CPBL's official paid streaming and video-on-demand platform. It receives signals from each team's broadcasting partners and is available worldwide.

RM vs UL My Dream11 Team

Outfielders- C Chen-Wei, L Yin-Lun (c), S Chih-Chieh

Infielders- L Li, C Chun-Hsiu, K Fu Lin

Pitcher- L Bonilla (vc)

Catcher- L Hung-Yu

RM vs UL Probable Playing 9

Rakuten Monkeys: Guo Yanwen, Chen Junxiu, Lin Li, Lin Hung-Yu, Lan Yin-Lu, Chen Chen-Wei, Cheng Chin, Huang Zipeng, Lin Cheng-Fei.

Unity 7-Eleven Lions: T Chao-Ting, C Yung-Chi, S Chih-Chieh, C Chih-Hsien, C Chen-Yen C Chung-Yu, K Fu-Lin, L An-Ko, L Ching-Kai.

RM vs UL Squads

Rakuten Monkeys: Chen Chen-Wei, Lan Yin-Lun, Cheng Chin, Chan Chih-Yao, Yu Te-Lung, Lin Li, Chen Chun-Hsiu, Chu Yu-Hsien, Kuo Yen-Wen, Lin Cheng-Fei, Lin Chih-Ping, Kuo Yung-Wei, Yeh Chu-Hsuan, Feng Chien-Ting, Wang Yi-Cheng, Ryan Carpenter, Lisalverto Bonilla, Weng Wei-Chun, Justin Nicolino, Elih Villanueva, Huang Tzu-Peng, Chen Yu-Hsun, Chiang Kuo-Chien, Lin Po-Yu, Wang Yao-Lin, Su Chun-Chang, Lin Yi-Hsiang, Wu Cheng-Che, Liu Yu-Yen, Lin Hung-Yu, Liao Chien-Fu, Liu Shih-Hao, Yen Hung-Chun.

Unity 7-Eleven Lions: Cheng Kai-Wen, Su Chih-Chieh, Lin An-Ko, Tang Chao-Ting, Chiang Liang-Wei, Chiu Chih-Cheng, Chen Chieh-Hsien, Lin Ching-Kai, Kuo Fu-Lin, Chen Yung-Chi, Yang Chia-Wei, Teng Chih-Wei, Pan Chieh-Kai, Lin Tzu-Chieh, Chen Chung-Ting, Kao Kuo-Ching, Tsai Yi-Hsuan, Chiang Chen-Yen, Ryan Feierabend, Pan Wei-Lun, Donn Roach, Shih Tzu-Chien, Lin Chi-Wei, Wang Yu-Pu, Chen Yun-Wen, Chiu Hao-Chun, Huang Chun-Yen, Liu Hsuan-Ta, Cheng Chun-Jen, Lin Hang, Lin Yu Ching, Josh Roenicke, Fu Yu-Kang, Chen Chung-Yu, Lin Yu-Le, Kuo Chun-Wei.

