Real Madrid Basket vs Valencia Basket Dream11 Team Prediction Spanish Liga ACB 2020 – Basketball Tips For Today's Match RM vs VAL at Pavello Municipal Font de Lluis: In the upcoming game of Spanish Liga ACB, Real Madrid Basket will take on Valencia Basket in a high-intensity clash at the Pavello Municipal Font de San Lluis on Monday (June 22). The Spanish Liga ACB clash RM vs VAL will kick-start at 10 PM IST. Although Real Madrid appear comfortable this season with four wins from five games, the game against Valencia Basket will be crucial, as a win will help them retain top spot.

Both the teams have reported no injuries so far in their squad this week and are looking promising before battling each other on the court. However, Valencia have lost last three games this season and are desperately in need a victory at this point. Meanwhile, Real Madrid have won four of the five games they have played this season.

My Dream11 Team

Point Guard: Facundo Campazzo

Shooting Guard: F. Causeur, J. Loyd

Small Forward: A. Abalde

Power Forward: A. Doornekamp, J. Mickey

Centre: W. Tavares (SP), M. Tobey

RM vs VAL Starting 5s

Real Madrid Basket: Facundo Campazzo, Fabien Causeur, Jeferry Taylor, Trey Thompkins, Walter Tavares.

Valencia Basket: Sam Van Rossom, Guillem Vives, Alberto Abalde, Maurice Ndour, Bojan Dubljevic.

RM vs VAL Likely Squads

Real Madrid (RM): Facundo Campazzo, Sergio Llull, Nicolas Laprovittola, Juan Nunez, Rudy Fernandez, Jaycee Carroll, Fabien Causeur, Gabriel Deck, Jeffery Taylor, Trey Thompkins, Jordan Mickey, Usman Garuba, Felipe Reyes, Walter Tavares, Anthony Randolph.

Valencia (VAL): Sam Van Rossom, Quino Colom, Millan Jimenez, Jordan Loyd, Fernando San Emeterio, Vanja Marinkovic, Alberto Abalde, Joan Sastre, Josep Puerto, Louis Labeyrie, Aaron Doornekamp, Maurice Ndour, Brock Motum, Bojan Dubljevic, Mike Tobey, Tomas Pavelka.

