Dream11 Team Prediction

RM vs VAL La Liga 2019-20: Captain, Vice-captain And Football Tips For Today's Real Madrid vs Valencia Football Match at Alfredo Di Stéfano 1:30 AM IST June 19 Friday:

La Liga has resumed behind closed doors. There will be no official broadcast of La Liga in India. Facebook is the media rights holder for La Liga in the Indian Sub-Continent and so all the matches can be watched live on La Liga's official Facebook page.

Kick-Off Time: The La Liga match between RM vs VAL will start at 1:30 AM IST.

Venue: Alfredo Di Stéfano

My Dream11 Team

Goalkeeper- J Cillessen

Defenders- H Guillamon, S Ramos, R Varane, D Carvajal

Midfielders- D Parejo, Isco, T Kroos (VC), E Hazard

Forwards- M Gomez, K Benzema (C)

Starting XI

Real Madrid: Alphonse Areola, Marcelo, Eder Militao, Ferland Mendy, Jose Nacho, Toni Kroos, Eden Hazard, , Marco Asensio, Karim Benzema, Gareth Bale, Vinicius Junior

Valencia: Jaume Domenech, Cristiano Piccini, Daniel Wass, Jaume Costa, Jose Gaya, Daniel Parejo, Ferran Torres, Carlos Soler, Maxi Gomez, Rodrigo Moreno, Ruben Sobrino

SQUADS

Real Madrid (RM): Alphonse Areola, Thibaut Courtois, Diego Altube, Eder Militao, Ferland Mendy, Jose Nacho, Dani Carvajal, Sergio Ramos, Raphael Varane, Marcelo, Javier Hernandez-Carrera, Reinier, Federico Valverde, Brahim Diaz, Marco Asensio, Lucas Vazquez, Casemiro, Isco, Toni Kroos, Luka Modric, James Rodriguez, Eden Hazard, Vinicius Junior, Rodrygo Goes, Mariano Diaz, Luka Jovic, Gareth Bale, Karim Benzema

Valencia (VAL): Cristian Rivero , Jaume Domenech, Jasper Cillessen , Hugo Guillamon, Thierry Correia, Javier Jimenez, Cristiano Piccini, Daniel Wass, Jaume Costa, Jose Gaya, Mouctar Diakhaby, Gabriel Paulista, Eliaquim Mangala, Ezequiel Garay, Vicente Esquerdo, Lee Kang-In, Manu Vallejo, Ferran Torres, Carlos Soler, Daniel Parejo, Denis Cheryshev, Alessandro Florenzi, Geoffrey Kondogbia, Francis Coquelin, Ruben Sobrino, Maxi Gomez, Goncalo Guedes, Rodrigo Moreno, Kevin Gameiro

