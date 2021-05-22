RM vs VIL Dream11 Tips and Predictions

Check Dream11 Team Real Madrid vs Villarreal La Liga – Football Prediction Tips For Today's Match RM vs VIL. In the mega encounter on La Liga, Villarreal will lock horns against Real Madrid on May 22. After an inconsistent start to the season, Real Madrid have gained momentum and have produced an excellent show in the second half of the season. Real Madrid are currently at the second spot on the La Liga points table. On the final day of La Liga, Real have a chance to clinch the league if they manage to beat Villarreal and Atletico lose or drew their match. While Villarreal will look to seal their place for the European competition next season as currently, they are at the seventh spot. Real Madrid and Villareal Dream11 Team – Check My Dream11 Team, Best players list of RM vs VIL, Dream 11 Team Player List, Real Madrid Dream11 Team Player List, Dream11 Guru Tips, Online Football Tips Real Madrid and Villareal, La Liga, Online Football Tips Real Madrid and Villareal, La Liga.

Here is today’s Dream11 pick for RM vs VIL

Kick-off Time: The match starts at 9:30 PM IST – May 22, Saturday in India.

RM vs VIL My Dream11 Team

Goalkeeper: Thibaut Courtois

Defender: Sergio Ramos, Eder Militao, Pau Torres

Mid-Fielder: Luka Modric, Casemiro, Dani Parejo (VC), Moi Gómez

Forward: Gerard Moreno, Karim Benzema (C), Vinicius Jr

Real Madrid and Villarreal Probable Line-up

Real Madrid Predicted XI: Thibaut Courtois; Miguel Gutierrez, Sergio Ramos, Eder Militao, Ferland Mendy; Casemiro, Federico Valverde, Luka Modric; Marco Asensio, Vinicius Jr, Karim Benzema

Villarreal Predicted XI: Sergio Asenjo; Alfonso Pedraza, Pau Torres, Raul Albiol, Ruben Pena; Etienne Capoue, Dani Parejo, Manuel Trigueros; Carlos Bacca, Gerard Moreno, Moi Gomez

