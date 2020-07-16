Dream11 Tips And Prediction

Real Madrid vs Villarreal Dream11 Team Prediction La Liga 2020 – Football Tips For Today's Match RM vs VIL at Alfredo di Stefano stadium: In the upcoming LaLiga 2019-20 fixture on Thursday (July 17) night, league leaders Real Madrid will take on Villarreal at Alfredo Di Stefano Stadium. Real Madrid, who are presently leading the charts with 83 points under their belt, will be aiming to lift the Liga title by beating Villarreal. They are four points clear of reigning champions Barcelona who have 79 points next to their name.

Meanwhile, the visitors Villarreal are fifth with 57 points in their kitty. They will be eyeing to firm their position in top 5 in the upcoming game. In the previous week, Los Blancos defeated Granada 2-1. On the other side, Villarreal lost to Real Sociedad 2-1. The La Liga 2019-20 Real Madrid vs Villarreal match will kick off at 12:30 am. All matches are live streaming on La Liga's official Facebook page. The live TV telecast of La Liga 2019-20 is available on Sony Sports Network.

Kick-Off Time: The La Liga match between Real Madrid and Villarreal will start at 12.30 AM IST.

Venue: Alfredo di Stefano stadium

My Dream11 Team

Goalkeeper: Thibaut Courtois

Defenders: Carvajal, Varane, Ramos, Moreno

Midfielders: Casemiro, Iborra, Modric (VC)

Forwards: Hazard, Alcacer, Benzema (C)

RM vs VIL Probable XIs

Real Madrid: Thibaut Courtois, Carvajal, Varane, Sergio Ramos, Mendy, Casemiro, Tony Kroos, Modric, Vinicius, Eden Hazard, Karim Benzema.

Villarreal: Asenjo, Gaspar, Albiol, Torres, Moreno, Chukwueze, Iborra, Anguissa, Cazorla, Moreno, Alcacer.

RM vs VIL SQUADS

Real Madrid (RM): Diego Altube, Alphonse Areola, Thibaut Courtois, Eder Militao, Javier Hernandez-Carrera, Ferland Mendy, Jose Nacho, Dani Carvajal, Sergio Ramos, Raphael Varane, Marcelo, Reinier, Federico Valverde, Brahim Diaz, Marco Asensio, Lucas Vazquez, Casemiro, Isco, Toni Kroos, Luka Modric, James Rodriguez, Eden Hazard, Vinicius Junior, Rodrygo Goes, Mariano Diaz, Luka Jovic, Gareth Bale, Karim Benzema.

Villarreal (VIL): Andres Fernandez, Mariano Barbosa, Sergio Asenjo, Alberto Moreno, Andrei Ratiu, Mario Gaspar, Pau Torres, Ramiro Funes Mori, Raul Albiol, Ruben Pena, Sofian Chakla, Xavier Quintilla-Guasch, Miguel Angel Leal, Andre Zambo Anguissa, Bruno Soriano, Javi Ontiveros, Manuel Morlanes, Manuel Trigueros, Moi Gomez, Ramiro Guerra, Samuel Chukwueze, Santi Cazorla, Vicente Iborra, Sergio Lozano, Alejandro Baena, Carlos Bacca, Gerard Moreno, Paco Alcacer, Fernando Nino.

