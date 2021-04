Dream11 Team Prediction

RNC vs SBH, Fantasy Tips Tanzania T10 League Match 7: Captain, Vice-captain – Rhino Challengers vs Simba Heroes, Today's Probable XIs at 11 AM IST April 28 Thursday:

The Challengers will lock horns with the Heroes on Thursday at the Leader's Club Ground in Dar es Salaam, Tanzania. While the Challengers have played two matches thus far, winning one; the Heroes have played one and are yet to win.

Rhino Challengers vs Simba Heroes Dream11 Team Prediction Tanzania T10 – Check My Dream11 Team, Best players list of RNC vs SBH, Tanzania T10, Rhino Challengers CC Dream11 Team Player List, Simba Heroes Dream11 Team Player List, Dream11 Guru Tips, Online Cricket Tips Rhino Challengers vs Simba Heroes, Online Cricket Tips Rhino Challengers vs Simba Heroes Tanzania T10, Fantasy Playing Tips – Tanzania T10

TOSS: The FanCode Tanzania T10 toss between Rhino Challengers vs Simba Heroes will take place at 10:30 AM IST – April 27.

Time: 11 PM IST.

Venue: Leader’s Club Ground, Dar Es Salaam, Tanzania

RNC vs SBH My Dream11 Team

Nassoro Zahoro, Arshan Jasani, Mohamed Salim, Vishal Patel, Sanjay Bom, Kartik Syal, Abdurrahman Akida, Nandakishan Pottachira, Jatin Darji, Firoz Hatim Dahodwala, Mohammed Yunus

Captain: Sanjay Bom Vice-captain: Vishal Patel

RNC vs SBH Probable Playing XIs

Rhino Challengers

Abdulrahman Akida, Abubakar Selemani, Arshaan Jasani(C), Kartik Syal, Lazaro Festo, Mohamed Salim, Nassoro Zahoro, Sajad Ratansi, Salmini Yusuph, Sanjay Bom, Vishal Patel

Simba Heroes

Abbas Adamjee, Ivan Ismail, Nandakishan Pottachira, Ramesh Alluri, Jatin Darji (C), Aahil Jasani, Abdallah Jabiri, Vipin Abraham, Firoz Hatim Dahodwala, Basit Raza, Mohammed Yunus

RNC vs SBH Squads

Rhino Challengers

Arshaan Jasani (C), Abdulrahman Akida, Abubakar Selemani, Acrey Pascal, Amiri Sadiki, Arshaan Jasani, Danish Unia, Harsheed Chohan, Kartik Syal, Kelvin Anjelo, Meet Jetha, Mohamed Salim, Nassoro Zahoro, Sajad Ratansi, Sanjay Bom Vishal Patel

Simba Heroes

Jatin Darji (C), Aahil Jasani, Abbas Adamjee, Abdallah Jabiri, Athumani Kakonzi, Basit Raja, Firoz Hatim Dahodwala, Gulraiz Haideri, Issa Safari, Ivan Ismail, Jay Hirwania, Mohammed Yunus, Ramesh Alluri, Vipin Abraham and Nandakishan Pottachira

