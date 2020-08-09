Dream11 Team Prediction

Venue: Ibrox.

My Dream11 Team

Goalkeeper: J Alnwick

Defenders: J Tavernier, C Goldson, G Edmundson, B Barisic

Midfielders: R Kent, J Aribo, J McGrath, K McAlister

Forwards: J Obika, A Morelos

SQUADS

Rangers (RNG): Allan McGregor, Andrew Firth, Wesley Foderingham, James Tavernier, Connor Goldson, Jon Flanagan, Nikola Katic, Matt Polster, Borna Barisic, Lewis Mayo, Nathan Patterson, Umaro Balde, Kane Ritchie-Hosler, George Edmundson, Filip Helander, Ianis Hagi, Ryan Jack, Steven Davis, Sheyi Ojo, Andy Halliday, Joe Aribo, Glen Kamara, Alfredo Morelos, Jordan Jones, Greg Stewart, Eros Grezda, Scott Arfield, Joshua McPake, Kai Kennedy, Florian Kamberi, Jermain Defoe, Ryan Kent, Brandon Barker, Jake Hastie, Adepapo Awokoya-Mebude

St Mirren (MRR): Peter Urminsky, Jak Alnwick, Dean Lyness, Richard Tait, Conor McCarthy, Joe Shaughnessy, Nathan Sheron, Marcus Fraser, Jack Baird, Kyle McAllister, Ilkay Durmus, Jamie McGrath, Isak Thorvaldsson, Sam Foley, Cameron MacPherson, Ethan Erhahon, Ryan Flynn, Kyle Magennis, Lewis Jamieson, Jonathan Obika, Josh Jack, Junior Morias, Jay Henderson

