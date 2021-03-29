WWE superstar Brian James, known popularly by his stage name Road Dogg, was hospitalised after ‘most likely’ suffering a heart attack late Thursday night, his wife revealed on Saturday. Tracy, Brian’s wife, made the announcement via her Facebook page asking everyone for prayers as they await results of the test that included meeting a kidney specialist as well. Also Read - The Great Khali to be Inducted Into WWE Hall of Fame Class of 2021

After retiring, Brian, 51, has been currently involved with WWE as a backstage producer. He was active as a professional with the WWE between 1994 and 2001 during which he won several titles including Tag Team Championship and Intercontinental Championship. Also Read - WWE SmackDown Results Today: Daniel Bryan Beats Jey Uso in Steel Cage Match to Set up Universal Championship Clash Against Roman Reigns at Fastlane

“I want to thank everyone for the prayers and text,” Tracy wrote. “Brian most likely suffered a heart attack late Thursday night after returning from Orlando. He has had test run and we’re currently waiting for the results.” Also Read - WWE RAW Results Today: Bobby Lashley Defeats The Miz to Become New WWE Champion; Braun Strowman Loses Tag Team Championship Match

“he has also seen a kidney specialist and will have a stress test done. He’s always been on bp meds for high bp. Just please pray all the test come back for something we can fix. I am a total wreck but I’m trying so hard to be positive! Please pray for Brian He feels horrible and for God to please heal my husband so he can come hone ! Thank y’all all so much!” she added.

Later on, Tracy gave an update on Brian’s condition. “Doc just came in. Kidneys came back clear and a heart cath is scheduled for Monday and they will determine then what’s to be done,’ she wrote.

Several prominent faces from WWE sent their messages of support for Brian.

Positive energy and a prayer on their way for @WWERoadDogg If anyone has the latest update on Brian’s health, please share. https://t.co/cjTS52l1zC — Mick Foley (@RealMickFoley) March 27, 2021

My thoughts go out to @WWERoadDogg Brian James & his family during this uncertain time. Brian was incredibly good to me & my brother early in our careers. Hoping for good news & a speedy, healthy recovery. — MATT HARDY (@MATTHARDYBRAND) March 28, 2021

Thoughts and a prayer up for @WWERoadDogg — Eric Bischoff (@EBischoff) March 27, 2021

He was inducted into WWE Hall of Fame in 2018.