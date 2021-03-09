Following a good run in the ongoing Road Safety World Series, India Legends skipper Sachin Tendulkar looks to be in a good space. On the day of the match against England Legends, Tendulkar was taking a routine COVID test. To everyone’s surprise, Tendulkar played a prank on the medical staff who collected the swab from the legendary cricketer. Also Read - India Legends vs England Legends Live Streaming Cricket Road Safety World Series T20: When And Where to Watch IN-L vs EN-L Stream Live Cricket Match Online And on TV

In the video posted by Tendulkar, he can be seen screaming in pain after the swab is collected. Seeing Tendulkar react in that fashion, the medical staff seemed to be shocked. Also Read - Ravichandran Ashwin Voted ICC Player of The Month of February For Splendid All-Round Show Against England

Tendulkar captioned the video: “I’ve played 200 Tests and 277 COVID Tests! A little prank to lighten the mood. Kudos to our medical staff here for helping us to play for a cause!” Also Read - IN-L vs EN-L Dream11 Team Prediction And Suggestions Road Safety World Series 2021 Match 9: Captain, Fantasy Playing Tips For Today's India Legends vs England Legends Match in Raipur 07:00 PM IST March 9, Tuesday

Tendulkar scored 33* off 26 balls against Bangladesh as India thrashed them by 10 wickets.

During the tournament, Sachin has already impressed fans with his signature strokes like the pull and the lap sweep. His fans would hope to see another delightful knock by the little master against England – who would be no pushovers. England beat Bangladesh in their tournament opener and would be high-on-confidence. It is expected to be a mouthwatering clash.

On the eve of the match, opener Virender Sehwag shared a video and gave fans a glimpse into Tendulkar’s preparations ahead of the match. It was a hilarious video as Sehwag started doing the voice-over while shooting it. Yuvraj Singh paid a special appearance in the video that has gone viral.

The match against England starts at 7:00 PM IST.