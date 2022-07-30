Mumbai, July 29, 2022: Lucknow, Jodhpur, Cuttack & Hyderabad to be four venues for Road Safety World Series Season 2. The inaugural match will be played in Lucknow on September 10, 2022 and the final will be played in Hyderabad on October 2, 2022.Also Read - India Legends in Road Safety World Series! Did Yuvraj Singh Play a Prank by Announcing His Team India Comeback?

Lucknow will host seven matches from September 10 till 15 whereas Jodhpur will host five matches from September 16 to 19. Cuttack will host six matches from September 21 to 25 whereas the last leg of the tournament including the final will be played in Hyderabad from September 27 till October 2, 2022. Also Read - Former India Allrounder Irfan Pathan Tests Positive For Coronavirus

Lucknow and Cuttack will see one double headers each while Jodhpur will host two double headers in consecutive days. The semi-finals will be played on September 29 and 30 and the third place game will be held on October 1. Also Read - Subramaniam Badrinath Tests Coronavirus Positive After Participating in Road Safety World Series With Sachin Tendulkar, Yusuf Pathan