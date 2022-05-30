IPL 2022 Follow-Up LIVE Updates ; Hardik Pandya was the talk of the town on Sunday night in Ahmedabad after he led Gujarat Titans to its maiden IPL triumph in it’s first year. The Titans outplayed Rajasthan Royals at a packed Narendra Modi stadium by seven wickets. For his brilliance with the bat and the ball, Hardik was awarded the man of the match.Also Read - Jos Buttler, Yuzvendra Chahal Chill With Dhanashree After GT Beat RR; Heartwarming PICS go VIRAL

“This is the right example for any team in the world. If you can play as a team and build a good unit with genuine people around, wonders can happen. I and Ashu pa, we like to play proper bowlers. Batters can obviously chip in, but most of the time I have seen in T20 cricket – it’s a batter’s game but bowlers win you games,” Hardik said at the post-match presentation. Also Read - Hardik Pandya is The Future India Captain Reckons Michael Vaughan

Brief Scores: Rajasthan Royals 130/9 in 20 overs (Jos Buttler 39, Yashasvi Jaiswal 22; Hardik Pandya 3/17, R Sai Kishore 2/20) lost to Gujarat Titans 133/3 in 18.1 overs (Shubman Gill 45 not out, Hardik Pandya 34; Trent Boult 1/14, Yuzvendra Chahal 1/20) by seven wickets. Also Read - IPL 2022 Winner : Gujarat Titans Captain Hardik Pandya Trolled By Many, Counted By None En Route To Maiden IPL Trophy

  • 4:35 PM IST

    LIVE IPL 2022 Follow-Up Updates: The Police had done the arrangements for the roadshow as there is a diversion of traffic.

  • 4:33 PM IST

    LIVE IPL 2022 Follow-Up Updates: According to the city police, the roadshow permission was sought by the Gujarat Titans team’s chief operating officer Arvind Singh. The Roadshow has been approved

  • 4:26 PM IST

    LIVE IPL 2022 Follow-Up Updates: Gujarat Titans’ IPL title-winning parade will start at 5:30 pm in the evening in Ahmedabad.

  • 4:24 PM IST

    LIVE IPL 2022 Follow-Up Updates: Gujarat has capped off a season where they exceeded everyone`s pre-tournament expectations to become champions in their debut season of the competition.

  • 4:24 PM IST

    LIVE IPL 2022 Follow-Up Updates: Gujarat Titals chased 131 with 11 balls remaining and defeating Rajasthan for the third time in IPL 2022

  • 4:21 PM IST
    LIVE IPL 2022 Follow-Up Updates: The roadshow will begin at Usmanpura Riverfront and will end at Vishwakunj Riverfront, confirmed reports
  • 4:20 PM IST
    LIVE IPL 2022 Follow-Up Updates: Gujarat Titans became the 2nd team after Rajasthan Royals to win the IPL title during its first season.
  • 4:19 PM IST
    LIVE IPL 2022 Follow-Up Updates: Hardik Pandya-led Gujarat Titans will do a roadshow today on an open bus in Ahmedabad.
  • 4:04 PM IST

    LIVE IPL 2022 Follow-Up Updates, Twitter Reactions: Dinesh Karthik also praises GT on maiden IPL title

  • 4:03 PM IST