After edging him earlier in the Ballon D'Or race, Robert Lewandowski has made 2021 his year by adding another jewel to his crown on Monday night. The Polish star bagged the coveted FIFA The Best Men's Player 2021 by edging Lionel Messi. Lewandowski is now equal with Portugal's Cristiano Ronaldo. Both the players have won the award twice.

Lewandowski acquired 82 votes, while Messi could muster merely 39 which is less than half of that of the Polish striker.

Lewandowski has been in top form in the Bundesliga in 2021 for Bayern Munich. By scoring 41 goals last season, Lewandowski broke Gerd Mueller's record of scoring most goals in a single campaign. He also had a total-goal tally of 69 in 2021 for club and country.

Meanwhile, Chelsea manager Thomas Tuchel beat Italy’s Roberto Mancini and Manchester City’s Pep Guardiola to be crowned the Manager of the Year 2021. He won the UEFA Champions League in 2021 with the Blues.

On the occasion, the FIFPro World XI was also announced. Here’s the world XI that was selected at the award ceremony:

Goalkeeper: Gianluigi Donnarumma (AC Milan/Paris Saint-Germain)

Defenders: David Alaba (FC Bayern München/Real Madrid CF), Leonardo Bonucci (Juventus FC) and Rúben Dias (Manchester City FC)

Midfielders: Kevin De Bruyne (Manchester City FC), Jorginho (Chelsea FC) and N’Golo Kanté (Chelsea FC)

Forwards: Cristiano Ronaldo (Juventus FC/Manchester United FC), Erling Haaland (BV Borussia 09 Dortmund), Robert Lewandowski (FC Bayern München) and Lionel Messi (FC Barcelona/Paris Saint-Germain)