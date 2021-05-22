Bayern Munich striker Robert Lewandowski creates history on Saturday after scoring his 41st goal in the Bundesliga this season. Lewandowski broke the 49-year-old record of the Bayern legend Gerd Muller to score most goals in a single Bundesliga campaign. Also Read - BAY vs AUG Dream11 Team Prediction Bundesliga 2021: Captain, Fantasy Playing Tips - Bayern Munich vs Augsburg, Predicted XIs For Today's Football Match at Allianz Arena 7 PM IST May 22 Saturday

The prolific Poland striker netted an astonishing goal in the 90th minute of the game against Augsburg to achieve the milestone. Lewandowski has been in tremendous form this season and despite missing several games due to injury he created a massive record.



Muller netted 40 goals 1971/72 season as no other player in Bundesliga managed to edge past him till Lewandowski on Saturday. The 32-year-old finished the season with 41 goals in just 29 appearances as Bayern clinch the Bundesliga title for the ninth consecutive season.

Lewandowski has netted a total of 53 goals in 46 games for club and country this season heading into Euro 2020. He is one of the prime contenders to win the Ballon d’Or this season if he managed to do some wonders in Poland jersey at the Euros.

Bayern registered a thumping 5-2 win over Augsburg in their last match of the season. Apart from Lewandowski, Serge Gnarby, Joshua Kimmich and Kingsley Koman netted the goals from Bayern. While opening goals was an own goal from Augsburg’s Gouwelrruw. It was the last match for club legends David Alaba, Javi Martinez and Jerome Boateng in Bayern Munich Jersey.



While manager Hansi Flick also finished his stint with Bayern with the Augsburg clash. During his stint, Flick guided the German giants to Champions League, two Bundesliga titles, the German Cup, Uefa Super Cup and Club World Cup.