New Delhi: Bayern Munich star striker Robert Lewandowski claimed Germany's Footballer of the Year for the second time in a row. Lewandowski, who has been one of the best strikers for the past couple of years, beat the likes of Erling Haaland and teammate Thomas Muller.

Lewandowski was in astonishing form last season with 48 goals in just 40 games. He played a monumental role in Bayern's ninth consecutive Bundesliga title win as he netted 41 goals in 29 matches to break Gerd Muller's 49-year-old scoring record in the competition.

The Poland striker expressed his gratitude after winning the title for the second time.

“I know how big this honour is,” he said. “For me, it is a reason for great pride and joy, because you rarely win the title of ‘Footballer of the Year’ twice in a row in Germany.”

Lewandowski got injured during last season and missed the quarterfinal matches against Paris Saint-Germain as Bayern Munich were eliminated in that round.

The 34-year-old said that the number of goals he scored last season filled him with pride as he had some tough time due to injury.

“Of course I am happy that I scored 41 goals in 29 Bundesliga games,” he added. “This number of goals fills me with great pride and is certainly a spectacular performance in view of my injury.”

Meanwhile, Chelsea manager Thomas Tuchel won the ‘Coach of the Year’ title as he guided the Blues to the Champions League title in his first season. He took over the charge of Cheleas midseason after the club sacked Frank Lampard.

“I accept the award very gratefully as a great honour for the entire team because I see myself as a team player,” Tuchel said after receiving the prize.