New Delhi: Bayern Munich striker Robert Lewandowski received the European Golden Shoe 2020/21 on Tuesday after beating Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo. Lewandowski was in tremendous form last season and scored 41 league goals to surpass Gerd Muller’s tally of most goals in a single Bundesliga season. It’s the first time when Lewandowski managed to clinch the European Golden Shoe which was won by Ciro Immobile last season.Also Read - EPL 2021-22: David De Gea and Jesse Lingard Stars in Manchester United's Dramatic Win Over West Ham

Messi, who has won the European Golden shoe for a record six-time, was the second on the tally after Lewandowski in the 2020/21 season with 30 goals for FC Barcelona. Meanwhile, Portuguese star Cristiano Ronaldo finished third on the list with 29 goals for Juventus. Also Read - Champions League: Lionel Messi, Neymar Fail; Kylian Mbappe Injured as PSG Held to Draw

Both Messi and Ronaldo have changed their clubs this season and joined Paris Saint-Germain and Manchester United respectively. While Lewandowski remained at Bayern Munich despite several rumours regarding his transfer in the summer window. Also Read - PSG vs Club Brugge Live Streaming Champions League in India: When And Where to Watch Paris Saint-Germain vs Club Brugge Live Stream UCL Match Online and on TV

I would like to thank my family, team mates, coaches and the entire @FCBayern team🙏I am extremely proud of what we have achieved together as a team. Thank you! #GoldenShoe2021 pic.twitter.com/UzECuxSd03 — Robert Lewandowski (@lewy_official) September 21, 2021



The Poland striker was in sensational form and averaged 1.50 goals per 90 minutes over the course of Bayern’s ninth-successive-Bundesliga-winning season.

After claiming his maiden European Golden Shoe, Lewandowski said he don’t have to prove himself in another league.

“I don’t have to prove myself in another league,” said Lewandowski. “I can compete with the best from other leagues in the Champions League.

“I am 100 per cent focused on Bayern Munich, I don’t think about anything else but my team.”

The 34-year-old further said age is just a number as he calls himself a good wine and hope to get better.

“I am still here – and I will be here for a long time!” said Lewandowski.

“Age, these are just numbers. I feel very good, I have the best stats I’ve ever had. I know that with my body I can play at the top level for years to come. I’m like a good wine and I hope to get even better,” he added.