Robin Jackman, former English pacer and commentator passed away on Friday. The former Surrey seamer is survived by his wife Yvonne and two daughters. The English cricketer became a popular commentator in South Africa.

The former cricketer who played four Tests was diagnosed with throat cancer and had undergone two operations to remove malignant tumours from his vocal chords.

Making his Test debut at the age of 35, went on to play four matches in 1981-82 in which he picked up 14 wickets at an average of 31.78. He also featured in 15 ODIs between 1974 and 1983.

The ICC reacted to the news in a statement: ‘We are saddened to learn about the death of legendary commentator and former England bowler Robin Jackman, who has passed away aged 75. The thoughts of the cricketing world go out to his family and friends during this difficult time.’

Former New Zealand bowler and fellow commentator Danny Morrison tweeted: “Awoken to the sad news of dear buddy & comms colleague Robin Jackman passing… Blessed to have had wonderful times shared ‘Jackers’. RIP Rob”.

The former English cricketer was born in India in 1945. He also coached and played for Rhodesia and Western Province over 11 seasons.