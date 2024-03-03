Home

Robin Minz, Gujarat Titans’ Rs 3.60 Crore Buy, Meets With Bike Accident Ahead Of IPL 2024

Known for his big-hitting abilities, Robin Minz prompted a bidding war between Chennai Super Kings and Gujarat Titans during IPL 2024 auction last year.

Robin Minz is the first tribal cricketer to be picked in IPL.

New Delhi: Gujarat Titans were dealt with a heavy blow as their new uncapped wicketkeeper, Robin Minz, met with an accident on Sunday ahead of the upcoming Indian Premier League, his father confirmed. Minz, who hails from Jharkhand, grabbed headlines during IPL 2024 auctions as the former champions shelled Rs 3.60 crore on the 21-year-old. It is understood that Minz was riding a Kawasaki superbike when he made contact with another two-wheeler and lost control. Minz is currently under observation at a local medical facility.

“He lost control when his bike came in contact with another bike. Nothing serious at the moment and he is currently under observation,” Robin’s father Francis told News18. Based on several reports, Robin’s front of the bike was severely damaged. He had also suffered a few bruises on his right knee.

A left-hander by trait, Robin is a big fan of MS Dhoni and trained under experienced coach Chanchal Bhattacharya, the same person who mentored India’s two-time World Cup-winning captain. Robin, originally hails from Gumla district in Jharkhand. He was first noticed by the scouting team of Mumbai Indians. It was through MI’s help that Robin travelled to United Kingdom for a exposure trip.

First tribal player to get an IPL contract, Robin is yet to play Ranji Trophy for his state Jharkhand but has already played in U-19 and U-25 teams. A few days back, his father also met Gujarat Titans captain Shubman Gill at the Ranchi airport and spoke briefly with India’s newest star.

Francis is a retired Army professional. But he now works as a guard at the Birsa Munda Airport in Ranchi. Gill was a part of the Indian team who was in Ranchi to play the fourth Test match against England which the hosts won to seal the series.

For the unknown, Robin was called for trials by Lucknow Supergiants, Delhi Capitals, and Kolkata Knight Riders before IPL 2023. However, he found no takers in IPL 2023 auction. But his dream came true when he was picked up by the 2022 champions last December in Dubai. With Wriddhiman Saha to learn from at Gujarat Titans, IPL 2024 is a perfect platform for Robin to take his cricket to the next level. He is even regarded as Jharkhand’s Chris Gayle.

