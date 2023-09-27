Home

Robin Peterson Elevated To Head Coach; Lasith Malinga Joins As Bowling Coach At MI Cape Town

MI Cape Town announced Robin Peterson is taking over as Head Coach of MI Cape Town and joining him is Lasith Malinga, as bowling coach.

Lasith Malinga Joins As Bowling Coach At MI Cape Town. (Pic: Twitter)

New Delhi: MI Cape Town announced Robin Peterson is taking over as Head Coach of MI Cape Town and joining him is Lasith Malinga, as bowling coach – one of the most decorated cricketers and MI legend of all time.

Robin Peterson, who was General Manager, MI Cape Town in SA20 2023, and Lasith Malinga struck up a winning partnership at MLC 2023 as Head Coach and Bowling Coach respectively, securing the title in the inaugural season with MI New York. Hashim Amla continues as the Batting Coach of MI Cape Town.

The MI Cape Town management would like to thank Simon Katich and Jacob Oram for their efforts and contribution and wish them the best for the future.

