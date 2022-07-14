New Delhi, July 14: Former India international and Chennai Super Kings batter Robin Uthappa took to social media on Thursday to announce the birth of his baby girl.Also Read - Cricket Association of Uttarakhand Officials Under Interrogation on Charges of Extortion and Death Threats

The middle-order batsman shared pictures of his new-born daughter on Instagram, while he also penned a heartfelt note. Also Read - India, England, South Africa - Tri-Series? Wasim Jaffer Proposes UNIQUE Idea

Uthappa and his wife Shheethal have named her Trinity Thea Uthappa. Also Read - Alexa's Humourous Response to Wasim Jaffer's 'Please Play Jasprit Bumrah' Tweet Goes VIRAL

“With hearts that are full, we’d love to introduce the newest angel into our lives. Introducing Trinity Thea UTHAPPA. We’re so grateful to you for choosing us to bring you into the world and blessing us to be your parents and your brother,” Uthappa wrote on his official Instagram handle.

The couple became first-time parents in 2017 when they were blessed with a son — Neale Nolan Uthappa.

(With Inputs From IANS)