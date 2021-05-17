Post-2000, India versus Australia games has been extremely competitive – thanks to the quality players both nations produced. Nowadays, India versus Australia games is nothing short of India-Pakistan rivalry or Ashes. The games between the two nations have fiercely competed and set a benchmark very hard to achieve. Also Read - Danish Kaneria Slams Mohammed Amir's 'British Citizenship to Play IPL' Comments, Accuses Him of 'Blackmailing'

With the two nations playing each other so many times, tempers are bound to flare. Recently, Robin Uthappa recalled a sledging incident involving former Australian opener Matthew Hayden. It happened during the inaugural World T20. In the game at Durban, Uthappa reveals he had decided to give a piece of his mind to the Aussies, especially Hayden. While Uthappa did not reveal what he said, but his act ensured Hayden did not speak to him for the next 2-3 years. Also Read - Sanjay Manjrekar Suggests Five Overseas Players in Playing XI if IPL Expands

“I remember Haydos was batting and in that game, he was going at me and that is when I decided, ‘Okay, I’m going to give it back’. So when they came to bat, I was giving it. And it got to Haydos at a point, while he was batting. He said something to me which I’m not going to repeat and I said something back to him,” revealed the Indian batsman during a chat with Sorabh Pant on his show ‘Wake Up With Sorabh’.

“He did not speak to me for two-three years. He would be very cold-shouldered to me. And it hurt. Because at that point, it was about winning. I wanted to win and make them feel as uncomfortable as possible, and I did that. We won but I missed out on interacting with someone who truly inspired me,” he added.

It was the second semi-final which India won by 15 runs.

In 2021, Uthappa was a part of the MS Dhoni-led Chennai Super Kings franchise.

