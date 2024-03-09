Home

Sports

Robin Uthappa On Ishan Kishan, Shreyas Iyer Controversy: ‘Time To Reveal The Truth’

Robin Uthappa On Ishan Kishan, Shreyas Iyer Controversy: ‘Time To Reveal The Truth’

Former India cricketer Robin Uthappa is currently playing in the Legends Cricket Trophy, in Sri Lanka.

Shreyas Iyer and Ishan Kishan were both a part of India's ODI World Cup 2023 squad.

Colombo: The exclusion of Shreyas Iyer and ishan Kishan from the BCCI Central Contracts list has created quite a stir among the cricket fraternity over the past few weeks. While several formers lauded the Indian cricket board for taking such a stance against the Indian duo who ignored BCCI’s diktat of playing domestic cricket and prioritize preparations for the upcoming Indian Premier League, Kishan and Iyer have actually kept mum on the issue.

Former India cricketer Roin Uthappa believed it’s time to put an end to all the speculations and hear the actual truth from Kishan and Iyer or anyone who is in close contact with them. “I think, we as individuals and as perhaps today, I see myself on your side of the table as well.

“As a broadcaster, I also want to know answers. I also like to know what the truth is. Having said that, we won’t know what the truth is, unless it’s spoken by the stakeholders of this piece, and that is the players themselves and the ones involved with the players themselves, and that’s the captain, the coaches, support staff,” Uthappa was quoted by HT.

“And I think we’ll only keep speculating about all of it until we hear from these players in particular or from the selectors in particular. And I think we can all speculate as much as we want. But for me, I would like to reserve till I actually know for sure what’s happened and what transpired it,” he said.

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest Cricket News on India.com.