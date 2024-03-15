Home

Robin Uthappa Pinpoints HUGE Concern For Chennai Super Kings Skipper MS Dhoni Ahead of IPL 2024

At 42, MS Dhoni is likely to play his final season in Indian Premier League. Under Dhoni, Chennai Super Kings won five titles.

MS Dhoni bats during the training session of Chennai Super Kings.

New Delhi: Former India cricketer Robin Uthappa warned that wicketkeeping might be an issue for MS Dhoni in the upcoming season of Indian Premier League as Chennai Super Kings seek their sixth title. Led by Dhoni, CSK are the defending champions of IPL and will take on Royal Challengers Bangalore in the tournament opener on March 22 in Chennai at Chepauk. At 42, the upcoming season might be Dhoni’s last in the cash-rich league, considering his age.

A former teammate of Dhoni at CSK and Indian team, Uthappa opined that batting won’t be an issue for the five-time IPL-winning skipper, as the franchise would let him play even if he is on a wheelchair. “CSK would let him play even if he was on a wheelchair! Get off the wheelchair, bat, and then go back.

“But I don’t think the batting is the issue for him, I don’t think batting will ever be an issue for him,” Uthappa said while speaking on JioCinema. “I think it’s the wicketkeeping. The knees are getting worn out and he loves keeping.

“So, because he won’t be able to stand there and add value, he’ll probably move on from the game than for any other reason,” added the former India opener. As far as statistics are concerned, Dhoni is the most successful wicket-keeper in the history of IPL, having claimed 142 catches and 42 stumpings.

He has also scored 5,082 runs in 250 IPL matches, at an average of 38.79 and a strike rate of 135.92.

