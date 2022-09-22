Mohali: There was a lot happening between captain Rohit Sharma and Dinesh Karthik during the first T20I at Mohali on Tuesday. Things started when Australia was chasing and looking good. Rohit initially yelled at Karthik and later when a wicket fell, he tried to shake him up. While that made a lot of buzz on social space, veteran cricketer Robin Uthappa has reacted to the entire episode. As per Uthappa, Karthik tends to relax during the game. And he reckons what Rohit did was good just to warn him.Also Read - Nagpur Weather Forecast, India vs Australia 2nd T20I: Rain Likely to Play Spoilsport

“Sometimes, Dinesh becomes a bit too relaxed. If he knows the batsman is out, he becomes relaxed. But what Rohit Sharma did was good, he warned him, he told him to at least appeal,” Uthappa said during the post-match discussion on Star Sports. Also Read - WATCH: Police Lathicharge Passionate Fans Gathered to Collect Tickets For 3rd T20I; SHOCKING Video Goes VIRAL

Karthik has made it to the side ahead of Rishabh Pant and is being looked at as the finisher. He is a key player and would look to find form with the bat. Also Read - Shark Tank India Judge Ashneer Grover Meets Virat Kohli Ahead of 2nd T20I at Nagpur, Shares Common Passion For ‘Ben Stokes’ - VIRAL PIC

Meanwhile, India lost the T20I opener at Mohali against Australia by four wickets.

Following the loss, Rohit hailed the visiting team while blaming the bowlers for being unable to defend 208.

“I don’t think we bowled well. 200 is a good score to defend, and we didn’t take our chances in the field. It was a great effort from our batters, but bowlers were not quite there. There are things we need to look at, but it was a great game for us to understand what went wrong. We know this is a high-scoring ground. You can’t relax even if you get 200. We took wickets to an extent, but they played really well,” Rohit said at the post-match presentation.