New Delhi: According to reports, former cricketer Roger Binny is likely to succeed Sourav Ganguly as the next BCCI President. Binny was part of the squad which won the world cup in 1983 World Cup. According to sources, Rajiv Shukla will continue to serve as Vice-President.

Binny and the rest of the finalized candidates for the office-bearers' posts will file their nominations on Tuesday.

Mumbai | BCCI Secretary Jay Shah, and its Vice-President Rajeev Shukla leave for BCCI headquarters to file nominations for posts in the Cricket body. Maharashtra BJP MLA Ashish Shelar also present. pic.twitter.com/CqGPj0B2ta — ANI (@ANI) October 11, 2022

Binny has played 27 Tests (47 wickets) from 1979-87 and 72 ODIs (77 wickets) from 1980-87. He was best known for his efforts in the 1983 World Cup. He took 18 wickets in 8 games@18.66, (best bowling 4-29) to emerge as the highest wicket-taker of the tournament.