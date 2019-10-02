What are the odds of Roger Federer being a Bollywood buff? Well, not really a buff but what to do if you have to kill time on a long flight to Shanghai? Of course ask for a Bollywood classic movie suggestion. And that’s exactly what the tennis star asked on micro-blogging site, Twitter.

Federer started with any movie suggestion on Twitter on Wednesday and then tweeted, “A Bollywood classic maybe? ” and lo and behold, the Swiss star was flooded with a host of replies from Bollywood fans. The tweet, put out at 11:14 am IST, has so far garnered 2.1K comments, 641 retweets and 4.5K likes.

A Bollywood classic maybe? — Roger Federer (@rogerfederer) October 2, 2019

Among the suggestions Federer got were ‘DDLJ. Greatest movie ever made in Bollywood’, ‘Lage Raho Munna Bhai’ – a nice touch on Gandhi Jayanti, one must say – ‘Narasimha’, ‘Gully boy’ among others.

Watch DDLJ. Greatest movie ever made in Bollywood. — IRONY MAN (@karanku100) October 2, 2019

Some fans even went beyond bollywood movies and suggested stuff like this: ‘Forget classics, watch crime petrol!’