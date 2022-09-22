Geneva: Roger Federer, who is set to retire after the ATP tournament at the Laver Cup starting Friday in London, broke silence on the GOAT debate featuring Rafael Nadal and Novak Djokovic. Federer, who has 20 Gland Slams to his name in his illustrious career that lasted more than two decades, claimed he was happy with where he is. He also went on to reveal his favourite Grand Slam win which happens to be the 2009 Wimbledon.Also Read - Roger Federer's Last Tournament: Secondary Market Ticket Rate Jumps To Rs 50 Lakh

Federer said, "I'm definitely very proud, very happy where I sit. One of my big moments of course was winning my 15th Slam at Wimbledon when Pete was sitting there. Anything after that was a bonus."

"That was the record, you know. And then of course it was other records along the way but then think of course nowadays I think it will only increase. Players will want to chase records and it's true at some point I kind of probably did as well but not the first years, not until I really got close to Pete's record," he added.

The Swiss legend also revealed he would stay attached to the sport in some capacity despite his retirement.

“I would like to keep doing exhibition matches and I know that I still have the chance to fill stadiums. It doesn’t always have to be 52,000 like in Cape Town,” he said. “I never thought I would say this. But six months ago, I suddenly thought: commentating on tennis someday, who knows? Although I always said I would never do that. But to commentate on some matches at Wimbledon would be great.”

