Roger Federer defeated Alex De Minaur to win his 10th title in Basel on Sunday following a 6-2, 6-2 victory at his home-town tournament.

At 38, Federer won his 103rd trophy and his fourth of the season after Dubai, Miami and Halle. He is now six short of the men’s title record held by American Jimmy Connors (109).

Federer’s victory was his 80th in Basel and extended his win streak at his hometown tournament to 24 matches. His last loss here came in the 2013 final to Juan Martin del Potro.

Federer has now won 103 singles titles in his career and the record win in Basel, where he was a ball boy, the second time he had won a tournament 10 times after achieving the feat in Halle in June. “It was fast but very nice, I think I played a great match,” an emotional Federer said after lifting the trophy.

“I thought Alex played a great tournament as well, and I think we both can be very happy. But what a moment for me to win my 10th here in my hometown of Basel.”

Federer was ruthless on his serve and retained his momentum and intensity in the second set, moving into a 3-0 lead after winning five games in a row before De Minaur held. “It was a tough opener… the first five games, we had some great rallies,” Federer added.

“I never looked back. I was great on the offence, made very few unforced errors and came up with the big shots and served well when I had to.”