New Delhi: Indian ex-skipper Virat Kohli on Thursday shared a heartwarming video for tennis legend Roger Federer wishing for his retirement. After watching that video tennis great Federer responds to the Indian batter by saying I hope to make it to India soon.Also Read - T20 World Cup 2022: Haris Rauf Expresses Delight On Playing Arch Rivals India At MCG

Federer took his Instagram to reply to Indian star batter, Virat Kohli. Also Read - Jasprit Bumrah Likely To Be Ruled Out of T20 World Cup, Here's How Twitter Reacted To Report

“Thanks @ViratKohli I hope to make it to India soon,” he wrote in his Instagram story.

“I personally had the chance to meet you in the Australian Open in 2018, something that I’ll never ever forget in my life. One thing that stood out for me, even watching you play, was the fact that so many people around the world, not just in the world of tennis, got behind you, supporting you and that kind of unity I’ve never seen for any other individual athlete ever. That is something that cannot be created, that cannot be generated in any way,” the star batter added.

Kohli further wished tennis great luck with his future endeavours.

“You had that special ability always. It was very evident when we watched you play and the aura you brought on the court is unmatchable. And for me, you’re always going to be the greatest of all time. I’m sure in the next phase of your life you’re going to have as much fun and as much enjoyment as you did on the court. I wish you all the best and your family as well. Take care,” said the former India skipper.

Roger Federer announces his retirement from competitive tennis on September 15 stating that the recently concluded Laver Cup would be his last Association of Tennis Professionals (ATP) event as a player.