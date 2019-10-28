Swiss legend Roger Federer has withdrawn from the Paris Masters. The 38-year-old, who won a record-extending 10th Swiss Indoors Championship title on Sunday, said that he is looking to keep himself fit for the ATP Finals that will be held in London from November 10-18.

“I am extremely disappointed to have to pull out,” Federer is quoted as saying by the BBC. “I want to play as long as possible on the Tour. I’m sorry for my French fans who I’ll see at Roland Garros in 2020.”

Federer, ranked third on the ATP rankings, is one of six players, including world number one Novak Djkovic, Rafael Nadal, Daniil Medvedev, Dominic Thiem and Stefanos Tsisipas, to have booked a spot in the ATP Finals. The remaining two spots will be decided at the Paris Masters.

At 38, Federer won his 103rd trophy and his fourth of the season after Dubai, Miami and Halle. He is now six short of the men’s title record held by American Jimmy Connors (109).

Federer’s victory was his 80th in Basel and extended his win streak at his hometown tournament to 24 matches. His last loss here came in the 2013 final to Juan Martin del Potro.

Federer has now won 103 singles titles in his career and the record win in Basel, where he was a ball boy, the second time he had won a tournament 10 times after achieving the feat in Halle in June. “It was fast but very nice, I think I played a great match,” an emotional Federer said after lifting the trophy.