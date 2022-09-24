London: And with that, he pulls the curtains on an illustrious career! Roger Federer, the enigma that changed tennis, lasted for two decades, and in that – he conquered the world. Known to be an emotional person, Federer could not hold back his tears after he and Rafael Nadal lost the doubles match on Friday. Federer, who commands a lot of respect, had nearly everyone crying. Even his long-time rival Rafael Nadal broke into tears while sitting beside the Swiss legend. Everything was a bit too emotional in London as Federer played for one-last time.Also Read - Novak Djokovic Coaching Roger Federer-Rafael Nadal During Laver Cup Match is Surreal; PICS go VIRAL

Thank you for changing tennis forever, Federer! The World will miss #Fedal #LaverCup

The Nadal-Federer pair lost the match to Team World’s Jack Sock and Frances Tiafoe 4-6 7-6 11-9. During his farewell speech after the match, Federer thanked his wife for supporting him always. He also went on to thank god and his mother and father.

“I had so many people cheering me on. My family is here tonight. I had so much fun over the last so many years, my wife has supported. She could have stopped me a long time ago but she did not. She allowed me to play. Without my mum, I would not be here, thank you to her and my dad. It has been incredible, my god,” said Federer as he tried to control his tears.