Eight-time champion Roger Federer of Switzerland and two-time champion Rafael Nadal of Spain have fended off their respective opponents here at the All England Club. The 37-year-old Swiss on Saturday ousted Lucas Pouille of France 7-5, 6-2, 7-6 (4) to claim his 350th victory in a Grand Slam, becoming the player of either gender to register the most Grand Slam wins in history, Xinhua reported. Federer will face number 17 seed Matteo Berrettini in the fourth round after the Italian outperformed Diego Schwartzman of Argentina 6-7 (5), 7-6 (2), 4-6, 7-6 (5), 6-3 in a gruelling match.

Second-seeded Nadal had an easy 6-2, 6-3, 6-2 victory over Jo-Wilfried Tsonga of France to make his ninth fourth-round appearance at Wimbledon. His opponent will be unseeded Joao Sousa, who needed five sets to defeat Dan Evans of Britain 4-6, 6-4, 7-5, 4-6, 6-4 to become the first Portuguese to make the fourth round at the Championship. “He’s a super dangerous opponent against everybody. He is very quick, has a very good physical performance,” Nadal commented on Sousa.

Elsewhere, number 8 seed Kei Nishikori of Japan beat Steve Johnson of the US 6-4, 6-3, 6-2 to face Mikhail Kukushkin of Kazakstan, who upset number 33 seed Jan-Lennard Struff of Germany 6-3, 7-6 (5), 4-6, 7-5.

Ugo Humbert of France stunned No. 19 seed Felix Auger Aliassime of Canada 6-4, 7-5, 6-3. Sam Querrey and Tennys Sandgren will set up an all-American clash in the fourth round after beating their respective opponent.