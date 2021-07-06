New Delhi: Roger Federer at 39 showed why he is still considered a force to reckon with as he made it to his 18th Wimbledon quarter-final on Monday with a straight-set win over 23rd seed Lorenzo Sonego. A week back Federer was struggling in his first-round game, but the Swiss legend has turned things around. With the 7-5, 6-4, 6-2 win over Lorenzo, Federer became the oldest man in the Open Era to make it to the Wimbledon quarters. Also Read - Wimbledon 2021 HIGHLIGHTS, Day 7 Results: Federer Beats Sonego to Become Oldest Quarterfinalist; Djokovic, Barty, Kerber Advance to Last-8

Federer spoke of his struggles with injury throughout the year and how he had to prove to himself time and again. "When you're young, you don't ask yourself the question. But when you're me, with the year I had, it's all question marks all over the place. You have to prove it again to yourself that you can actually do it," Federer said.

Federer said he will now have to look at the next game and also see how his body is coping up.

“I feel that way, so it’s very rewarding and it’s a good feeling. Now we’ll see how much more I’ve got left in the tank. Clearly [it] was important again to win in straight sets. [I am] looking forward to the next round,” he added.

Federer reckoned that he has got used to the court speed and that is helping him hit the ball early and execute the volleys.

“Now I’ve had some good progress. I’m taking the ball earlier. Obviously I’ve gotten used to the conditions, gotten used to the balls, the court speed. I’m able to take more balls on the rise, on the half-volley,” Federer added further.

Federer, who is tied with Rafael Nadal in the number of Grand Slams, is eyeing his 21st to go past the Spaniard.