New Delhi: One of the most incredible tennis players to walk on earth – Roger Federer, on Thursday, announced his retirement from professional tennis career. Federer will hang up his boots after the upcoming Laver Cup. The 41-year-old 'Swiss Maestro' has been a veteran of over 1500 matches in his career, winning 20 grand slams in his career only behind Novak Djokovic (21) and Rafael Nadal (22).

On his retirement, Federer said,"Of all the gifts that tennis has given me over the years, the greatest, without a doubt, has been the people I've met along the way: my friends, my competitors, and most of all the fans who give the sport its life. Today. I want to share some news with all of you. As many of you know, the past three years have presented me with challenges in the form of injuries and surgeries. I've worked hard to return to full competitive form. (Cont.)"

Read the full post here:

Ever since Federer released his statement on social media, Twitterverse went into a frenzy congratulating the tennis giant on his 24-year-old career. Check out the tweets here:

It was inevitable and it has happened. But what joy while it lasted. Tennis, and all sport, will say a huge thank you to #RogerFederer. He played with our emotions as much as he played against the opponent. — Harsha Bhogle (@bhogleharsha) September 15, 2022

To Roger Federer: thank you. Thank you for your victories. Thank you for what you brought tennis. Thank you for making history. But, most of all, thank you for bringing happiness to millions of people, all around the world, including myself. Thank you, Roger Federer 🥺 pic.twitter.com/PZBEoMHnia — Olly 🎾🇬🇧 (@Olly_Tennis_) September 15, 2022

Roger Federer aged 41, to retire.

– 20 Grand Slam singles titles, a record eight men’s singles Wimbledon titles

– Won 103 ATP singles titles, second most behind Jimmy Connors.

– Ranked world#1 for 310 weeks, incl a record 237 consecutive weeks

– finished year-end #1 five times. — Mohandas Menon (@mohanstatsman) September 15, 2022

The 41-year-old has not played since Wimbledon 2021, after which he had a third knee operation.