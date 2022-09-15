New Delhi: One of the most incredible tennis players to walk on earth – Roger Federer, on Thursday, announced his retirement from professional tennis career. Federer will hang up his boots after the upcoming Laver Cup. The 41-year-old ‘Swiss Maestro’ has been a veteran of over 1500 matches in his career, winning 20 grand slams in his career only behind Novak Djokovic (21) and Rafael Nadal (22).Also Read - Roger Federer Announces Retirement From International Tennis, Laver Cup To Be Final Tournament
On his retirement, Federer said,"Of all the gifts that tennis has given me over the years, the greatest, without a doubt, has been the people I've met along the way: my friends, my competitors, and most of all the fans who give the sport its life. Today. I want to share some news with all of you. As many of you know, the past three years have presented me with challenges in the form of injuries and surgeries. I've worked hard to return to full competitive form. (Cont.)"
Read the full post here: Also Read - Roger Federer Fulfils ‘Pinky Promise’ Made 5 Years Ago To 6-year-old Fan, Proves Why He Is GOAT | WATCH VIDEO
Ever since Federer released his statement on social media, Twitterverse went into a frenzy congratulating the tennis giant on his 24-year-old career.
The 41-year-old has not played since Wimbledon 2021, after which he had a third knee operation.