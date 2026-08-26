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Roger Federer stages magnificent return to US Open along with legends Andre Agassi, Andy Roddick and John McEnroe – Watch

After winning the singles exhibition match, Roger Federer paired with John McEnroe to beat the duo of Andy Roddick and Andre Agassi

Written by: Rohan Mukherjee Edited by: Rohan Mukherjee
Published: August 26, 2026, 5:26 PM IST
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Roger Federer, John McEnroe, Andre Agassi and Andy Roddick at the US Open 2026. (Credits: X)

Tennis fans were absolutely delighted to witness the returns of some of its legends like Andre Agassi, Roger Federer, Andy Roddick and John McEnroe, who turned the clock back earlier today in a series of exhibition matches in this year’s fourth and final grand slam – the US Open – which started on Monday, August 24.

The four legendary figures of the sport returned to the jampacked Arthur Ashe stadium for the first time in many years to leave the fans awestruck in what was a truly memorable exhibition night in the US Open.

Read more: Roger Federer US Open return: When and where to watch Swiss legend's match-up against Andy Roddick? - All you should know

The night began with a singles clash between two former rivals Roger Federer and Andy Roddick. Federer, who retired from professional Tennis back in 2022, won the one and only set in classic manner by 6-3.

It was Roger Federer’s first appearance in the American Grand Slam since 2019. The Tennis legend has fond memories from the US Open as he holds the record of winning the most number of singles men’s title in the open era (5) as well as the most consecutive titles. Federer won the tournament five times in a row in 2004, 2005, 2006, 2007 and 2008.

The 20-time Grand Slam winner also addressed the crowd, stating that it all started for him in this very city of New York. The fans inside the Arthur Ashe stadium welcomed him with claps and cheers.

“It’s great to be back in New York. It’s incredible. I have incredible memories of this court, the fans here, the city. In 2004, 2005 — that’s when it all started here, my love for New York with the victories here,” Federer said.

After winning the singles exhibition match, Roger Federer paired with John McEnroe to take on the duo of Andy Roddick and Andre Agassi. Federer once again remained on the winning side as Roddick and Agassi lost to the Swiss-American duo by 7-5.

Watch the video

The crowd absolutely loved the doubles match and a short clip of the match is going viral on social media. In a 29-second video shared by US Open’s official X account, Andre Agassi was amazed with one of his shots after a long rally against Federer and McEnroe.

Meanwhile, Roger Federer, 45, is all set to become the latest former player to be inducted into the International Tennis Hall of Fame on August 29. Federer once spent a staggering 310 weeks as World number 1 in the PIF ATP rankings.

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About the Author

Rohan Mukherjee

Rohan Mukherjee

Rohan Mukherjee is a sports journalist and Sub-Editor at India.com with close to 4 years of experience, specializing in international cricket and global football coverage. He has covered more than 20 ... Read More

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